Suspect burglar nabbed after returning to crime scene

(CNS): Police charged a 21-year-old man from Bodden Town on Monday, after the suspect returned to the scene of a burglary at a West Bay home. Officers said they were called to the address on Birch Tree Hill Road just before 3:30am on 1 October in response to a report that a man had unlawfully entered the residence, caused damage to items inside and stolen an item. However, later that morning the man returned to the property, where he was arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and damage to property. He was remanded in custody after appearing in court yesterday.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating two break-ins and two attempted break-ins on Tuesday morning at a number of adjoining businesses on Eastern Avenue in George Town.

The RCIPS was called to the crime scenes, where burglars had gained entry through the rear of one business after removing a window and by smashing the front glass door at another. Two attempted burglaries also happened at other businesses in the area. Police said they believe the burglaries were committed by two people between 2:30 and 3:00am but said they were unclear over what had been taken.

The matter is currently under investigation by police, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip confidentially via the RCIPS website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Police