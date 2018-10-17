Sunshine Suites and Westin sold to Japanese investors

(CNS): Two of Grand Cayman’s leading hotels have been sold to a Japanese investment company for more than $340 million. Invincible Investment Corporation has bought the 343-room Westin resort on Seven Mile Beach, which caters to the high-end tourism market, and the more budget line, but very popular, Sunshine Suites across the street. Pyramid Hotel Group, which currently manages the hotels, has reportedly been retained by the Japanese firm to keep running the two properties, which are turning a healthy profit, according to an announcement about the acquisition from Invincible.

A renovation of the Westin was recently completed, in which all the rooms and suites were updated and the hotel was reshaped, including floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the lobby that offer a fantastic view of Seven Mile Beach from the entrance.

The buyer stated on their website that the hotels offer further growth opportunities based on these recent renovations, as well as the growth in tourism in Cayman and the airport expansion project.

