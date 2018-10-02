New Sunday booze rules confirmed

| 02/10/2018 | 16 Comments

Cayman News Service(CNS): Following the annual Liquor Licensing Board meeting last month and the amendments to the law regarding alcohol sales, the government has now gazetted the new permitted hours during which licensees can trade, depending on their type licence. The biggest change is that licensed premises covered by package licences, such as liquor stores, convenience shops and gas stations, can now sell alcohol on Sundays between 1pm and 7pm.

Following a long battle to create a level playing field for Sunday sales, the limited trading hours were determined by the board as a way of addressing the needs of the Cayman Islands tourism sector without commercialising Sunday and upsetting those who do not support Sunday trading on religious grounds.

While some gas stations, and more recently a number of stores, had begun selling liquor on Sundays through a retail licence, this had restricted beer sales to whole cases. The new package licence allows alcohol sales on Sundays, between 1pm and 7pm, with no restrictions on quantity.

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 2:22 pm

    Yaya! We now have even more time to purchase the most dangerous drug in the entire world, thank you so much. I’ll just throw away this all purpose herb that’s illegal and get me some of that liquid death ya’ll are selling.

  2. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 1:29 pm

    Great. You can get smashed out of your skull on a Sunday buy you can’t buy food for your family. Absurd.

  3. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 12:03 pm

    Bah humbug!

  4. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 10:51 am

    Still no action on rampant under age drinking – in the licensed bars and nightclubs!

    • Anonymous says:
      02/10/2018 at 4:15 pm

      That’s because the department and its enforcement team responsible for seeing to it that the liquor inspectors are out there working for their big salaries are not doing their jobs. Compared to years ago when we had “real” liquor inspectors, this new batch is a bunch of jokers.

  5. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 9:40 am

    Baby steps towards the early 20th century…

  6. Born Caymanian says:
    02/10/2018 at 9:39 am

    More liquor + More freedom = More Crime!

    But … Im just talkin junk!

    Can not our MLAs invest their time on More important issues facing our country – like the breakdown of families and homes ???

    • Anonymous says:
      02/10/2018 at 10:53 am

      Banning alcohol sales has not and cannot stop people from stocking up on Saturdays to drink on Sundays.

      Source: I did the same to ensure I had a cold six pack waiting in the fridge before I left for the beach on Sundays.

      Signed, another born Caymanian who is sick of Caymanians like you wishing we were still in the stone ages.. oh wait we also think Dinosaurs are a lie here too.

  7. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 9:28 am

    Cheers to the freaking weekend!

  8. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 9:27 am

    This is great. Now if we can buy alcohol, can we please buy groceries, by the exact same logic? Sunday would remain the most relaxed day of the week but you could do a lot more with it if you wanted. In Hurleys just this Saturday there was a group of tourists talking about how they needed to “stock up because everything is closed tomorrow”. Why put them and us through the unnecessary stress? Unless the ritual unavailability of most of the goods sold in a supermarket is actually a covert disaster-preparedness drill that will save all of our lives some day, I’d like to be able to decide on Sunday that I want to cook something, and buy what I need. It would also cut down on food waste because people would not make such gargantuan shopping trips on Saturday and supermarkets would have another day to sell perishables. One reason prices are so high is that we subsidise everything perishable that supermarkets don’t sell in time. Also, we know there is no religious objection to cooking on Sunday. I think the more religious you are the more likely you are to be having a big family lunch on Sunday that you had to shop for on Saturday because you’d be at church Sunday morning. But we are not all religious, actively or at all…in fact most of us aren’t when you think of most millennials and most expats alone. So the good majority are not living that life and would benefit from the increased opportunity to buy things. I would much rather take Saturday easy to recover from the work week and then take care of anything I need to do on Sunday before the next week starts. I can’t imagine I’m the only one not interested in Saturday congestion and that hurried feeling everywhere you go.

    • Caymanian says:
      02/10/2018 at 4:44 pm

      Very good point; everybody works Monday through Friday and most retail workers work Monday through Saturday, hence giving no “day off” or time to be able to shop since they are at work the same hours that markets are open. Retail stores would be far less of an “event” and a much more quick in and out process if the shopping was split up between Saturday and Sunday. Currently Saturday shopping is obnoxious in Cayman and takes more time than it should. I would be in favor of a concession of having Retail markets allowed to be open on a regulated shift say 12pm-6pm on Sundays. I don’t know how many times I wished to cook something on a Sunday but was missing an ingredient that I couldn’t just go out and purchase like anyplace else on the planet.

  9. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2018 at 9:12 am

    If the gas station clock says 1pm but it is actually 12:52, can I still buy a six pack?

    • Anonymous says:
      02/10/2018 at 12:51 pm

      Subway let me buy a breakfast sandwich at 11:01 am the other day when the sign says its only available until 11 am so maybe the gas stations will have some wiggle room too.

