New Sunday booze rules confirmed

(CNS): Following the annual Liquor Licensing Board meeting last month and the amendments to the law regarding alcohol sales, the government has now gazetted the new permitted hours during which licensees can trade, depending on their type licence. The biggest change is that licensed premises covered by package licences, such as liquor stores, convenience shops and gas stations, can now sell alcohol on Sundays between 1pm and 7pm.

Following a long battle to create a level playing field for Sunday sales, the limited trading hours were determined by the board as a way of addressing the needs of the Cayman Islands tourism sector without commercialising Sunday and upsetting those who do not support Sunday trading on religious grounds.

While some gas stations, and more recently a number of stores, had begun selling liquor on Sundays through a retail licence, this had restricted beer sales to whole cases. The new package licence allows alcohol sales on Sundays, between 1pm and 7pm, with no restrictions on quantity.

