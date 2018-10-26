Inspections reveal students’ opinion of schools

(CNS): As inspectors begin scrutinising private schools as well as those run by government, the first review of an independent school revealed that students are not as impressed with their school as those attending government’s three high schools. The latest reports to be published include Layman E. Scott Sr High School on Cayman Brac and Grace Christian Academy in West Bay. Both schools were rated ‘satisfactory’ overall and assessed as ‘good’ in some areas, but in the student survey almost half rated Grace Academy poorly, compared to three-quarters of students who gave their government schools a thumbs up.

The team inspecting Grace Academy gave the school a mixed review. It ranged from ‘weak’ for the early years centre and parts of the middle school to ‘good’ for the elementary school and parts of the high school.

Overall, it received a satisfactory grade and inspectors have made a number of recommendations to improve teaching and the curriculum in early years classes and to develop the school’s information and communication technology curriculum. Inspectors also said the board needed to hold school leaders to account for its future direction.

The school was said to have “no significant weaknesses” but the pre-school needed improvement, both in teaching and the curriculum. “Across all quality indicators, most judgements were at least satisfactory,” the inspectors found.

But the children who took part in the student survey, which forms part of the inspection, were much harder on the quality of their school, especially when compared to the survey results from the government schools.

Students were asked more than two dozen questions about their school in all of the inspections, but in response to the final question asking them to agree or disagree with the statement “Overall, I am satisfied with the quality of education provided at this school”, only 54% of students at Grace Academy agreed.

Meanwhile, at Layman Scott, which was also rated satisfactory overall, 83% of students said they were satisfied with the school’s quality of education. At John Gray High School, which was also rated satisfactory overall but with a number of weak areas, more than 76% of students there said they were satisfied with the school, and at Clifton Hunter, which was rated weak by the inspectors, 72% of students still gave the school a thumbs up.

Layman Scott has just 142 students and inspectors said students’ behaviour and attendance was good and the school had a number of strengths. But the inspectors recommended that the school monitor teachers’ use of assessment information to plan learning that meets the needs of the most able students and those with special educational needs, which make up around 20% of the student body.

A key issue raised by the inspectors was the aging school site and the team recommended the school “work urgently with the Department of Education Services to access resources that will adequately secure the site during the school day in order to keep students safe at all times.”

