Stolen Honda crashed by Kings Roundabout
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening at the Kings Roundabout involving a Honda Accord that was said to be stolen and a Nissan Pathfinder. Police said that after the collision, the occupants of the Honda Accord left the scene in another vehicle, described as a blue, late-model, Honda Civic (see picture above).
The collision at the roundabout on the Linford Pierson Highway was reported shortly after 7:30pm on Sunday, 21 October, but no injuries were reported.
The police said that after the officers arrived on the scene, the owner of the Accord was spoken to and stated that the Accord had been stolen earlier that evening.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this collision, or have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle that left the scene, to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Dear new govornor,
We are sick of incompetent police and lenient courts. This place is going downhill fast and is approaching a breaking point. One of the major reasons for the decline is the common knowledge that the odds of someone committing a crime and being caught and convicted are minimal. Soon vigilante justice will be the only option.
appealing for witnesses???…the public has given you video footage!…
what more does the police farce want?
That is the only blue Honda Civic of that model in Cayman. There is one other one but it is a Type R. I know this as a general member of the public so how hard can it be to find the driver that picked them up and drove off.
Had the stolen car already been reported? If not maybe the owner knew who stole/borrowed it???
Or crashed out and claimed it was stolen…
That car doesn’t look very blue to me!
You may need to look again
Got it – the brake lights made it look red on my phone.
You might need glasses ,but let me help with mind , look good by where the licence plate suppose to be and you will see blue ,it’s the light that is fooling you. .
Must be the Honda bandits , wreck with one Honda and getaway in another Honda .