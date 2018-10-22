Stolen Honda crashed by Kings Roundabout

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening at the Kings Roundabout involving a Honda Accord that was said to be stolen and a Nissan Pathfinder. Police said that after the collision, the occupants of the Honda Accord left the scene in another vehicle, described as a blue, late-model, Honda Civic (see picture above).

The collision at the roundabout on the Linford Pierson Highway was reported shortly after 7:30pm on Sunday, 21 October, but no injuries were reported.

The police said that after the officers arrived on the scene, the owner of the Accord was spoken to and stated that the Accord had been stolen earlier that evening.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this collision, or have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle that left the scene, to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police