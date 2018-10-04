Woman accused of stealing US$386k from Turtle Centre

(CNS): Following the recent revelations from the Cayman Turtle Centre that two significant thefts and fraud had been uncovered during the 2016/17 audit of the facility’s books and staff had been fired and suspended, the police have said that a 60-year-old-woman from West Bay was arrested on Friday, 28 September, on suspicion of theft and false accounting. She is accused of stealing over KY$82,000 plus over US$288,000 from the facility. The RCIPS said that she had been granted bail as the investigation, which is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit, continues.

It appears that this is the employee who was fired in May after the theft, which is believed to have covered several years, was discovered and managing director Tim Adam reported the theft to the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit.

Last month another employee was arrested and suspended from their job after more financial irregularities were discovered during the facility’s 2016/17 audit, which was reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission and has triggered a separate investigation.

Category: Crime, Police