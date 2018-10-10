Miller calls for CIG staff secrecy to stop
(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is calling on the Cayman Islands Government to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding what appears to be a multitude of problems relating to senior management in the public sector. Following the sudden and very limited announcement from the board of directors at the government’s health insurance company, CINICO, that they had fired the CEO over undisclosed misconduct, Miller said that the relevant ministries need to be much more transparent about the issues leading to senior civil servants being investigated, suspended or fired, because it is ultimately the public that pays their wages.
“I am very disappointed in the short announcement that was made this week about the termination of the CEO of CINICO without explanation,” Miller, who is the opposition spokesperson for health told CNS. “It is typical of government in that they do these things then they refuse to show any respect for the intelligence of the average person with these claims of secrecy.”
Miller said that by firing the CINICO boss this way, without revealing the reason, the board will fuel much speculation about what really happened. “When terminating a senior person in the public sector the reasons should be explicit and I am calling for an explanation,” Miller said, as he called for the facts to be disclosed to the public to stop the rumours.
He said he also wanted an explanation about the situation with the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, Roydell Carter, who, after being on some form of leave for more than a year, was retired out of the civil service amid questions about whether or not he was culpable for the 800% overruns at the DEH.
Miller pointed to another staffing scandal, once again within the health ministry, in which two other civil servants remain on required leave from the hospital. He questioned how, given the amount of scandal surrounding that particular ministry, the chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, was still in her job.
Ahearn was also at the helm of the ministry when the CarePay corruption scandal and the subsequent trial and conviction of Canover Watson exposed significant failings of oversight by the ministry’s management team, which enabled Watson and his alleged co-conspirator, Jeff Webb, to cream millions of dollars from the HSA in a fraudulent scheme.
The firing of Lonny Tibbetts this week came as a surprise, given the unusual nature of the move. Senior public sector staff are very rarely instantly dismissed; the more usual course of action is to see senior staff suspended or placed on required leave, as is the case with the current directors of the port and roads authorities. Then, after lengthy investigations, it appears to be the norm for some form of undisclosed pay-off to be made. However, the secrecy remains the same.
The actual amounts stumped up by the public purse to pay former public sector bosses up to seven-figure pay deals as well as the allegations themselves and details of the investigations are never revealed to the public, which nevertheless pay the bills.
The auditor general has said on several occasion that government should not be entering into non-disclosure agreements with people paid off from their public sector jobs with public cash, but government continues to do so.
Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics
seem like a whole heap of double stndrds going on with public authorities on how they handle disciplinary actions. shouldn’t manderson himself be involved with this fiasco??
miller…doing what you say would become dangerous for the recipient as most caymanians feel it is their personal money? they may scandalize the person”s name and then more problems for government…it better staying a secret…shhhs dont tell….????
Can do what you want but not as long as you want.
stop hiring friends, and get the most qualified people. why are we only seeing locals in corruption cases? surely expats are just a guilty!
Jennifer is slowly but surely taking out the trash, left behind by decades of mismanagement and entitlement driven appointments. Ezzard like a nothing more than a populist soundbite.
The Czar and his ministers afford no courtesies to the serfs
They have shown us time and time again, we are to work in silence, comply with their demands and vote to support them every election year
and that is all
I agree with Miller’s concerns here completely! Enough of the waste with no explanations. How can anyone expect anything to get better with so much sh!t swept under the mat?
Secrecy? Better start with the pearl and jewel of cayman then nimrod. The lodge is where they all call these shots brother.
Cries for the public to be told all of the details of Government hiring and firing are nothing but political opportunism. Such demands show little respect for the person at the centre of the issue who, in all probability, might not wish their personal affairs to be in the public domain.
A government is elected to govern and must be trusted to act in the best interests of those who elected them; it makes no sense to elect an MLA and then say he or she is not acting properly. By extension this applies to the boards appointed by Government, most of which have very little real authority to act independently of the relevant ministry but must be trusted to perform such duties as they have in a responsible and reasonable manner.
There is nothing to be gained by media speculation or political pronouncements except embarrassment for the person most affected.
But when does the privacy/protection of one person trump the greater good of the community or society? I think we’ve strayed too far protecting the individual over the greater good. Peoples actions come with consequences, good or bad. Others can learn from others mistakes, that is the value of sharing it.
If you want privacy don’t get paid with public money.
Ridiculous. Working for the government is inherently different than the private sector. Especially in the positions of authority. The public is owed explanations.
Bullhockey! The leaders who have their hands in the cookie jar should be exposed. If their fellows say nothing about it they are no better than the thieves. I am ready to vote them out! Bring on the election!
Leave that wonderful hard working lady alone you big bully!
Who?
Miller the constitution makes it clear that politicians have no say in public service staffing matters. So obey the constitution.
We need to follow the UK lead and stop commenting on specific staffing matters. You have no right to know peoples personal information.
Its bad enough that these persons were fired or resigned. Now we want more info so we can further ruin them. I support the public service silence in staffing matters.
Stop blaming Jennifer for whats happening at the Hospital. They have a board and a CEO.
Yeah but Missa Miller what about conflicts of interest sah health ministry and cinico are there any sah. Please tell the public yea or neeeeeah.
yes sah lots of conflicts, dat why nuthin get catch
The UK way is stupid.
This isn’t a staffing matter, it is a governance matter, in a public service, at the highest level. Politicians shouldn’t be using them for political gain but Miller is absolutely right to demand more openness and clarification, given the high level nature. As for the rights of individuals, they already accept accountability when they take senior roles and agree to adhere to public standards. There has to be adequate grounds for their removal and if there isn’t, they have recourse through a tribunal. This was a firing, not a suspension. As a firing, we’d have to assume guilt for something had to have been established and so we are beyond presumption of innocence.
The use of NDA’s should be banned for public sector entities.