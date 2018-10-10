Miller calls for CIG staff secrecy to stop

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is calling on the Cayman Islands Government to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding what appears to be a multitude of problems relating to senior management in the public sector. Following the sudden and very limited announcement from the board of directors at the government’s health insurance company, CINICO, that they had fired the CEO over undisclosed misconduct, Miller said that the relevant ministries need to be much more transparent about the issues leading to senior civil servants being investigated, suspended or fired, because it is ultimately the public that pays their wages.

“I am very disappointed in the short announcement that was made this week about the termination of the CEO of CINICO without explanation,” Miller, who is the opposition spokesperson for health told CNS. “It is typical of government in that they do these things then they refuse to show any respect for the intelligence of the average person with these claims of secrecy.”

Miller said that by firing the CINICO boss this way, without revealing the reason, the board will fuel much speculation about what really happened. “When terminating a senior person in the public sector the reasons should be explicit and I am calling for an explanation,” Miller said, as he called for the facts to be disclosed to the public to stop the rumours.

He said he also wanted an explanation about the situation with the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, Roydell Carter, who, after being on some form of leave for more than a year, was retired out of the civil service amid questions about whether or not he was culpable for the 800% overruns at the DEH.

Miller pointed to another staffing scandal, once again within the health ministry, in which two other civil servants remain on required leave from the hospital. He questioned how, given the amount of scandal surrounding that particular ministry, the chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, was still in her job.

Ahearn was also at the helm of the ministry when the CarePay corruption scandal and the subsequent trial and conviction of Canover Watson exposed significant failings of oversight by the ministry’s management team, which enabled Watson and his alleged co-conspirator, Jeff Webb, to cream millions of dollars from the HSA in a fraudulent scheme.

The firing of Lonny Tibbetts this week came as a surprise, given the unusual nature of the move. Senior public sector staff are very rarely instantly dismissed; the more usual course of action is to see senior staff suspended or placed on required leave, as is the case with the current directors of the port and roads authorities. Then, after lengthy investigations, it appears to be the norm for some form of undisclosed pay-off to be made. However, the secrecy remains the same.

The actual amounts stumped up by the public purse to pay former public sector bosses up to seven-figure pay deals as well as the allegations themselves and details of the investigations are never revealed to the public, which nevertheless pay the bills.

The auditor general has said on several occasion that government should not be entering into non-disclosure agreements with people paid off from their public sector jobs with public cash, but government continues to do so.

