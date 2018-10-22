Truck damaged $1.3M South Sound boardwalk

(CNS): Even before the $1.3 million, 15-foot boardwalk in South Sound was officially opened, it has been damaged by a truck that ran over it last week, government officials have confirmed. The Public Works Department has investigated the matter and “repairs will commence in short order”, according to Government Information Services in response to inquiries from CNS about the cause of the damage. GIS said the “responsible party has agreed to cover the cost of the repairs”.

The boardwalk, which was said to have cost so much because it needed to be “robust” enough to withstand stormy weather, was badly damaged.

The costly project, which stretches between the public boat ramp to just east of the ‘Shoe Tree’, was constructed by Phoenix Construction. It includes a bike lane, benches, three major beach access points and parking.

Government did not reveal the cost of the repairs or whether it was satisfied that the construction was as robust as it had hoped.

