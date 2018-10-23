Solar farm cuts emissions but investors lost cash

(CNS): The solar array in Bodden Town, which began generating electricity from solar panels last summer, is functioning as expected and fit for purpose, with the necessary controls and systems in place, but the investors failed to make a profit on building the plant. Some 800 homes have been fuelled by the solar energy from the solar panels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it has demonstrated the viability of solar technology here. However, the project has not been without its problems, according to a report by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg).

In a “Post Implementation Review” about the Entropy 5MW Solar Photovoltaic power plant in Bodden Town, which was the first of its kind in the Cayman Islands, the utilities regulator said lessons had been learned during the project and the experience gained can inform decision-making on future local utility-scale renewable energy projects. The process has also helped to develop local expertise.

The report revealed that the final cost to Entropy was US$11.7m, which included a budget overrun of $2 million. The project was delivered six months behind schedule and energy production has been less than estimated due to unfavourable weather conditions, inverter faults and software fine-tuning during the first few months of operation.

Entropy has forecast annual operating costs of US$470,000 per annum for the first year, but both CUC and the investor said they were satisfied that the costs compare favourably with the expected benefits, given that this was the first project of its kind in Cayman.

But with unavoidable upfront legal and regulatory costs, Entropy said it was “not a successful investment”.

The project has delivered 9.4 GW-hours of clean electricity annually, avoided over 4.2 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually and employed over 40 people during construction and operations. The developers spent over CI$3 million on local goods and services during construction and it has created another four full-time local jobs at the array.

The teething problems throughout the project appear to be due to a lack of experience and previous knowledge in the field. With no established procedures in place at the time CUC went looking for a solar partner, the process was developed as things went along. Gregg Anderson, Acting CEO and Executive Director for Energy at OfReg and the author of the report, said there were valuable lessons for the future.

“As technology in renewable energy develops and as it is increasingly adopted in the Cayman Islands, the lessons we learned early on will be instrumental in ensuring that consumers are getting the very best quality product and services for the very best price in the future,” he stated in a release.

In the report Andersen wrote that CUC had advised OfReg that not having a pre-defined process and historical experience with utility-scale renewable energy solar plant projects nor the required review and due diligence procedures contributed to the implementation risk.

“Delays were also incurred in the procurement of major materials, especially solar panels which had limited availability at the time, and this drove the construction timeline. There were also unknowns with the foreign bidders since many had not conducted business in the Cayman Islands,” the report stated.

The project got off to a slow start as the first two bidders selected by CUC failed to deliver in one way or another, as detailed in the report. Although the bidders had relevant experience, it was in developed markets. During the pre-construction phase there were added inefficiencies because of the requirement for documentation, processes and procedures. As a result, the OfReg report suggests amending the regulatory framework to allow multinational IPPs to build, own and operate renewable energy projects.

The report lists a number of problems with the procedures and failures in monitoring by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), the regulator at the time. But the report makes a list of ten recommendations to improve the process for future alternative and sustainable energy projects, which it said should be encouraged.

“This project will naturally lead to future renewable energy projects, which will build on the success and benefits already achieved, so it is crucial that OfReg has established tools and procedures for renewable energy solicitations that will streamline the process,” Anderson wrote in the conclusion of the report. He added that the project had proven that a utility-scale solar PV system can be successfully integrated with a licensee’s utilities transmission and distribution system.

“The industry as a whole can now use this solution knowing that it is a feasible renewable energy source,” he said. “Increasingly, this technology is competing head-to-head with conventional power sources. OfReg will therefore encourage more renewable energy plants to supply power to the grid.”

The regulator has concluded that the environmental, social, health and safety performance of the project was good and complies with the actual power quality and performance standards required by the contract with CUC. But the renewable energy production and associated benefits are less than estimated levels, though they are above minimum levels.

Overall, the project was rated as successful, financially sound, environmentally sustainable, and has met the objective to start cutting Cayman’s dependence on fossil fuels and is a very small step towards the government’s goals. According to the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy, government aims to have 70% of total electricity power generated from renewable energy in less than 20 years.

Although CNS has had access to an un-redacted copy of the report, we are unable to publish that version and have posted the redacted version sent to us by OfReg in the CNS Library.

