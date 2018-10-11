Shareholders pave way for bank sale

(CNS): Despite some dissenting voices, the majority of shareholders of Cayman National have voted to remove a restriction that prevented any single entity from owning more than 10% of the bank’s shares in order to pave the way for its sale to a regional financial corporation. Following a meeting of shareholders Tuesday, they voted by a significant margin to approve a special resolution, subject to regulatory approval, amending the Articles of Association to delete the clause that limited individual ownership.

Although the change has not yet been approved by government, it now appears very likely that the last Caymanian-owned bank will be sold to the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Limited. The final step in that process will happen when enough shareholders tender their shares by completing the necessary paperwork by 22 October.

If shareholders agree to sell at least 51% of the bank’s shares, the deal will go through and all shareholders will receive $6.25 per share — a premium of more than $3 on the share price on the day that the unsolicited offer was first made by the Republic Bank. The acquisition will then be finalised, subject to government and regulatory approvals.

It is understood that shareholders with an accumulative total of at least 77% of shares have already agreed to sell, which makes the deal all but certain.

According to shareholders who were at the meeting, there were a number of shareholders who made it clear they did not want to sell. Al Thompson, the owner of the largest hardware store in the Cayman Islands, said he did not trust the company making the offer.

Clarence Flowers Jr, one of the directors of the board whose family is a major shareholder in the bank, did not support the change to the articles. This followed the revelation in an earlier circular from the bank that he had not agreed to sell any of his own shares or the more than 1.3 million owned by his family.

