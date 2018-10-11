Shareholders pave way for bank sale
(CNS): Despite some dissenting voices, the majority of shareholders of Cayman National have voted to remove a restriction that prevented any single entity from owning more than 10% of the bank’s shares in order to pave the way for its sale to a regional financial corporation. Following a meeting of shareholders Tuesday, they voted by a significant margin to approve a special resolution, subject to regulatory approval, amending the Articles of Association to delete the clause that limited individual ownership.
Although the change has not yet been approved by government, it now appears very likely that the last Caymanian-owned bank will be sold to the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Limited. The final step in that process will happen when enough shareholders tender their shares by completing the necessary paperwork by 22 October.
If shareholders agree to sell at least 51% of the bank’s shares, the deal will go through and all shareholders will receive $6.25 per share — a premium of more than $3 on the share price on the day that the unsolicited offer was first made by the Republic Bank. The acquisition will then be finalised, subject to government and regulatory approvals.
It is understood that shareholders with an accumulative total of at least 77% of shares have already agreed to sell, which makes the deal all but certain.
According to shareholders who were at the meeting, there were a number of shareholders who made it clear they did not want to sell. Al Thompson, the owner of the largest hardware store in the Cayman Islands, said he did not trust the company making the offer.
Clarence Flowers Jr, one of the directors of the board whose family is a major shareholder in the bank, did not support the change to the articles. This followed the revelation in an earlier circular from the bank that he had not agreed to sell any of his own shares or the more than 1.3 million owned by his family.
Well done to Al T and Mr. Flowers we need more of your caliber of men to stand and protect the very dream your family and my father did to ensure the bank remain a bank for the Caymanian people and for the country to be proud of. I understand the Premier believes this deal is a good deal for the shareholders and the country. Never in modern day history of politics you hear of a premier in any of the Caribbean jurisdiction saying selling your identity is good. It is American Airlines approaching us to purchase cayman airway, or the turtle farm or stingray city or Pedro St James. CnB has been on our landscape for over 40 years and due to a few greedy directors and shareholders, this business will no longer be Cayman owned.
Shame on the directors for pushing the poor deal as we will never know why only one consulting firm was contracted to come up the sell price. Why have two for transparency purpose. CNC shares were at $12.50 in the 90’s and that is without any bids for the business. The share dropped due to the economic situation globally. Rates are increasing and markets are doing and are expected to do well for some time to come. So the big question in the room that no one can answer is why sell and why such a low price?
Honorable mention to Mr. Dean Scott. We need people like you, mr. Thompson and mr. Flowers for premier!
Booi how many of the opposition leaders you saw casting their shareholder vote against the sale. They never even had the ability or the foresight to invest and they now have the gall to object. You have no say if you never invested in this entity.
If you wish to have a say then do as the stalwarts did initially in starting the bank in 1974….now gather a group and buy out the shares as a a counter measure to RBTT.. Any takers?????