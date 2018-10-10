Several injured in BT head-on crash

(CNS) UPDATED: Police from the traffic unit have opened an investigation into a head-on collision in what was said to be the Pease Bay area of Bodden Town last night. All four people were injured in the smash which involved two cars. Police said the crash happened at around 8:20pm on Tuesday, 9 October, along Bodden Town Road, involving the two vehicles which were heading in opposite directions. Three people were in one car, and one in the other vehicle. All the injured parties were taken to the hospital but fortunately no one sustained any life threatening injuries and have since been treated and released.

A video circulating on social media Wednesday was believed to have been taken from a car that was behind the vehicle which appeared to cause the crash. In the video which seems to be in Breakers, not Pease Bay, the car is seen driving erratically before drifting across into the wrong lane and straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Category: Local News