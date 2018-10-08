Scientists make last call for action to save planet

(CNS): A landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published Monday, found that “urgent and unprecedented changes” are needed within the next twelve years to prevent environmental break-down. Still wrestling with the politics of denial in the face of what science is telling us about climate change and emissions, the authors of this latest report are describing this as the final warning on the risks of rising global temperatures. The scientists said that the world is now completely off target to keep the rate of warming down to 1.5°C but instead moving towards 3°C. Getting back on track will require “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society”.

The latest report from the climate change panel was released after a week long meeting in South Korea ahead of the Katowice Climate Change Conference in Poland, set for December, when governments will review the Paris climate change agreement. This latest report includes more than 6,000 scientific references and contributions from thousands of expert and government reviewers worldwide, with 91 authors and review editors from 40 countries preparing the document.

The decisions we make today are critical in ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, both now and in the future, said Debra Roberts, Co-Chair of IPCC Working Group II. “This report gives policymakers and practitioners the information they need to make decisions that tackle climate change while considering local context and people’s needs. The next few years are probably the most important in our history,” she said in a press release about the report.

Panmao Zhai, another co-chair added, “One of the key messages that comes out very strongly from this report is that we are already seeing the consequences of 1°C of global warming through more extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice, among other changes.”

But limiting global warming to 1.5°C compared to 2°C or more could have a significant impact on global sea level rise, a major issue impacting low lying nations and islands such as Cayman, reducing it by 10cm compared with a 2°C temperature increase.

Coral reefs would decline by 70% to 90% with global warming of 1.5°C rather than being wiped out completely. Meanwhile, the likelihood of an Arctic Ocean free of sea ice in summer would be once per century with global warming of 1.5°C, compared with at least once per decade with 2°C.

“Every extra bit of warming matters, especially since warming of 1.5°C or higher increases the risk associated with long-lasting or irreversible changes, such as the loss of some ecosystems,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner, another co-chair. Limiting global warming would also give people and ecosystems more room to adapt and remain below relevant risk thresholds, he added.

The scientists warn that by 2030 global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) will need to fall by about 45% from 2010 levels, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050, to prevent the escalation of the impact of climate change, but that means not just stopping producing any more CO2 but removing it from the air.

“Limiting warming to 1.5°C is possible within the laws of chemistry and physics but doing so would require unprecedented changes,” said Jim Skea, another member of the IPCC’s working groups.

Meeting the target to prevent the earth reaching the point of no return will be “hugely expensive — but the window of opportunity remains open,” the researchers warned, as climate models project significant impacts in regional climate characteristics between present-day and global warming of 1.5°C, and between 1.5°C and 2°C.

The report indicates that mean temperature in most land and ocean regions are set to increase but there will be hot extremes in most inhabited regions and heavy precipitation in several regions, along with drought and precipitation deficits in others.

