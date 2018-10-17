Former Cayman banker cleared by top Swiss court

(CNS): Rudolf Elmer (62), who leaked documents to WikiLeaks after he was fired from the Cayman branch of a Swiss bank, has been cleared of breaking Switzerland’s bank secrecy laws by the country’s supreme court. Swiss prosecutors had appealed the acquittal of the former employee of the Zürich-based bank, Julius Baer, but the justices on the top Swiss court ruled that the Cayman arm where Elmer worked should not be considered a Swiss bank. “Mr Elmer was neither an employee nor representative of a Swiss bank,” according to Article 47, Christian Denys, president of the Swiss criminal court said in the ruling.

The whistleblower engaged in a ten-year battle with Swiss authorities over the data he leaked to the online portal in 2008. He had moved to Cayman in 1994 as an accountant for Julius Baer Bank & Trust Company Ltd, and by 1999 was chief operating officer. But he was fired in 2002 after being involved in the leaks, or “bank data theft” as it was described by the Swiss authorities.

In early 2005 he leaked information about the bank’s clients to Swiss tax authorities and was later accused of sending a CD filled with client account data to the editors of Der Spiegel. But in 2008 the Zürich business magazine reported that Elmer was the source of documents leaked by WikiLeaks.

Then in 2011 he publicly handed over more CDs of bank data to Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, at a London press conference. He was then arrested and held by the Swiss authorities in solitary confinement for several months.

Eventually, his case was tried and he was convicted in early 2015 of violating Swiss banking secrecy. The following year the Swiss appeals court overturned the secrecy violation charge but gave him a 14-month suspended sentence for sending threatening letters to former colleagues.

