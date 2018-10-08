BT man charged with robbery and burglary

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with robbery and burglary following an incident at a bar on Saturday, 29 September, and a burglary on Monday, 1 October. The man was arrested Monday and appeared in court on in relation to the burglary, which was in West Bay on Wednesday, and the robbery on Friday, and has been remanded in custody.

Alongside the break-in on Birch Tree Hill, where personal items were stolen, he is also accused of approaching a woman who was coming out of the Everglo bar brandishing a knife and demanding her handbag. She handed over the bag containing cash while the man fled on foot towards East End.

Category: Courts, Crime