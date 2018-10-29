Quarry worker killed by exploding tyre

(CNS): A 54-year-old-man who worked at the quarry off Lake View Drive in Bodden Town was killed last weekend in an industrial accident at the site in which a tyre reportedly exploded. Two other men were also injured, police have said. The workmen were reportedly using an industrial compressor to put air in a tyre on Sunday at around 4:00pm when it exploded killing the as-yet-unidentified man, who is understood to be from the Philippines. The two men who were injured were taken to hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

In a brief release about the accident, police said that it is being jointly investigated by police and health and safety officers from the Department of Labour and Pensions.



Category: Local News