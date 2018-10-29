Quarry worker killed by exploding tyre

| 29/10/2018 | 2 Comments

(CNS): A 54-year-old-man who worked at the quarry off Lake View Drive in Bodden Town was killed last weekend in an industrial accident at the site in which a tyre reportedly exploded. Two other men were also injured, police have said. The workmen were reportedly using an industrial compressor to put air in a tyre on Sunday at around 4:00pm when it exploded killing the as-yet-unidentified man, who is understood to be from the Philippines. The two men who were injured were taken to hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

In a brief release about the accident, police said that it is being jointly investigated by police and health and safety officers from the Department of Labour and Pensions.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/10/2018 at 7:41 pm

    Condolences to the family of the deceased.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    29/10/2018 at 5:14 pm

    RIP Chris. You will surely be missed bro

    Reply

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

Cayman News Service