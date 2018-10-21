Three weeks on, quarry fire finally out

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) have now confirmed that three weeks after it first ignited, a fire at a Bodden Town quarry was extinguished on Thursday, 18 October. The owner of the quarry did not begin work until Wednesday, 17 October, to meet the terms of a CIFS permit to store bulk combustible materials and an abatement notice from DEH because, officials said, his excavator was under repair. Once work began, the fire flare-ups and smouldering areas unearthed were immediately extinguished, the fire service said.

The fire service permit, which was served in early October, required the owner to dismantle the substantial piles of rubbish that prevented officers from safely and immediately extinguishing the fire.

Meanwhile, the abatement notice, filed in late September following a complaint from a member of the public, called for the owner to stop the smoke and have the site cleared of debris and fenced off. Both the permit and the notice required work to be complete by 22 October.

CIFS said that because the quarry is in a remote location at the end of Lake Destiny Drive, there has never been a risk to the surrounding neighbourhood, but both departments routinely checked nearby homes to assess the reach of any smoke from the fire.

Category: Local News