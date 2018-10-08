(CNS): The September 2018 register of interest report for British members of Parliament reveals that the Cayman Islands’ taxpayers stumped up about £24,108 (CI$26,344) to cover the cost of a short visit from Britain, 2-6 August, by four MPs: Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers, plus the wives of Stewart and Vickers, who both work for their MP husbands. The politicians described the purpose of the trip as meeting local politicians and learning about Cayman’s financial regime.

However, the Cayman government, which invited the MPs, will see the public cash spent on the trip as a sound investment, as all four of the British politicians offered their support for constitutional change regarding how all of the British Overseas Territories are managed and said they did not support the recent amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill or the threat of imposing an order-in-council on Cayman regarding the introduction of beneficial ownership registers.

After just one day here the four MPs, who were representing the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands, all appeared to see the treatment of Cayman as unfair and supported intervention before the register is forced on the people of Cayman against their will.

Entries:

Rosindell, Andrew (Romford)

Estimate of the probable value: Flights £6,588.44; accommodation £786.82; meals and hospitality £500; total value £7,875.26

Purpose of visit: Meeting with Cayman Islands Government and Industry Leaders.

Smith, Henry (Crawley)

Estimate of the probable value: Return flights from London to Grand Cayman £4,066.11; internal flights £107.33; accommodation £786.82; total £4,960.26

Purpose of visit: Meetings with the Cayman Islands Acting Governor, Premier, Cabinet Government, Legislative Assembly Members, police, civil society and environmental groups.

Stewart, Bob (Beckenham)

Estimate of the probable value: for myself and my partner, flights £3,849.50; accommodation £786.82; meals and hospitality £1,000; total value £5,636.32

Purpose of visit: As part of the Cayman Islands APPG to visit the islands and there meet local ministers and members of parliament as the first parliamentary visit.

Vickers, Martin (Cleethorpes)

Estimate of the probable value: For myself and a member of staff (my wife), flights £3,654.84; internal flights (Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac) £214.66; accommodation £786.82; meals and hospitality £1,000; total value £5,636.32

Purpose of visit: To learn more about the relationship between the UK and the Cayman Islands, the regime of financial regulation and the range of public service provision.

