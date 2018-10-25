Property owners must give green light to green cullers

(CNS): As cullers gear up to begin the full-scale attack on the invasive green iguana next week, the Department of Environment said property owners must give them permission to come onto their land to track the pest. Over 340 people are expected to take part in the cull across Grand Cayman. The DoE called for sensitivity as the necessary but gruesome initiative to protect Cayman’s indigenous flora and fauna and the wider environment may distress some members of the public. Cullers are encouraged to respect the sensitivities of onlookers and ensure landowners are happy for them to remove the animals from their property.

“It is up to the individual culler to obtain such permissions from the property owners or managers. A culling contract or registration does not confer any authority to enter any property without the owner or property manager’s permission,” DoE officials said in directives issued ahead of the cull for both the public and those taking part.

The cull registration cards carried by green iguana cullers do not give card-holders permission to enter anyone’s private property, nor do they allow cullers to carry firearms. Permission to enter private property must be given by the property owner and permission to use an air rifle during the cull is done through the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service licensing process.

The RCIPS said it will be granting special licences to cullers registered with the project seeking to use an air rifle, exempting licence holders from Section 18 of the Firearms Law and allowing them to use an air rifle to cull iguana within 40 yards of a public road. But only air rifles of .22 or .25 calibre will be allowed and cullers must apply for a special licence, even if they already have a firearms licence.

“We support the DoE’s mission to manage the population of invasive species on island, and appreciate that air rifles can be the most efficient way to do that,” said Superintendent Adrian Seales, who oversees the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit. “However, there are strict requirements for holding a firearms licence which must be complied with. We will do our best to expedite the process wherever possible, but there will be no relaxing of the requirements.”

All iguana cullers registered with the DoE will be able to start bringing their bounty to the landfill from 8:00am on Monday until 6:00pm in the evening, which will continue every day except Sunday. No green iguanas will be accepted before or after those times and no iguanas will be accepted at all before 8:00am on 29th October.

If a culler has not registered with the DoE beforehand, or does not have a ‘cull card’, which were issued the week of 15-19 October, they will not receive payment.

The DoE is expecting a large number of cullers arriving at the landfill site Monday morning and advised them to come later in the week to avoid lengthy wait times. Cullers are reminded they must not treat iguanas inhumanely.

Advice on how to cull the reptiles has been provided to registered cullers by the DoE. Inhumane treatment of an animal is an offence under the Animals Law and cullers may have to forfeit their registration if they, or any person culling for them, are seen abusing green iguanas or violating other laws.

For any additional questions about the Cull Project contact the Department of Environment by phone at 949-8469 or email doe@gov.ky For information about licences for air rifles contact the RCIPS on 945-4924 or Gerald.Joseph@rcips.ky See the culling information guidelines in the CNS Library

