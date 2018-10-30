Premier hints Roper should tackle marriage equality

(CNS): In an address to the Legislative Assembly yesterday, the premier appeared to signal that he wants the new governor, Martyn Roper, to deal with the contentious issue of same-sex unions and demonstrated his own reluctance to tackle it. Welcoming the UK’s representative to Cayman and speaking off the cuff, Alden McLaughlin gave a potted history of the islands and an overview of the current successful economic situation. While he had plenty of positive things to say, he did not shy away from raising many of the challenges faced by society, including marriage equality. McLaughlin told Roper that it almost brought down his last government and is now causing divisions in his Cabinet.

The premier stated that the role of governor was not an easy one and he needed to walk the line of being a Foreign and Commonwealth Office appointee and representing the interests of the Cayman Islands, as he outlined some of the challenges ahead and the pressure coming from the United Kingdom.

Raising the issue of “gay marriages and the rights of same-sex couples”, the premier said he was hoping not to embarrass the chief justice, who is presiding over the current legal challenge by Caymanian Chantelle Day and her British fiancée, Vickie Bodden, which the government that McLaughlin leads has opted to fight. He made it clear that Cayman, along with other British territories, is under pressure to accede to the UK government’s wish to see same-sex relationships validated.

“These are difficult areas, very difficult areas. There are mixed views even in my caucus and my Cabinet. They are very difficult to navigate politically. I almost lost my previous government over those issues,” he said, as he told the governor he wasn’t trying to spoil his upcoming night’s rest but to explain how much of a challenge tackling this issue was going to be.

But the premier appeared to hint that this was something he wanted the governor to make the decision on. He said it was one of a number of difficulties ahead but there were many positive things going on in Cayman, as he noted the drop in unemployment, the fall in debt, the domestic economic growth and improvements in public finances.

“We are doing very well in that aspect, but that is not to say we do not have problems and social issues,” he said.

He spoke about immigration and how it had been a major contributor to the country’s success, as he pointed to the benefits of the diversity here. “It has made for tremendous success on a number of fronts,” he said. “It’s been hugely positive in many ways.”

But he said that it had come with a share of social strains and the perception of locals that they do not have fair opportunities in the workplace, adding that this and previous governments have all struggled with the issues. He outlined plans to address the issue of getting Caymanians into the good jobs being created by the successful economy with the creation of WORC and a fair employment commission.

Despite addressing some of the difficulties that needed to be addressed, he said he didn’t want to be accused of painting an overly rosy picture of the Cayman Islands, but in the broader context, “this place is still paradise”.

McLaughlin also said he hoped the governor would stay on long term, as Cayman did not need more disruptions, and said he hoped that when the time comes, he would be able to provide the governor with a glowing reference.

Category: Politics