Premier adds lunch in Athens to Euro trip

(CNS): After rubbing shoulders with European royalty in the playground of the rich and famous in Monaco, the premier lunched with Greek shipping magnates, having added Athens to his European trip this week. According to a press release from his office, Premier Alden McLaughlin, along with officials from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, travelled on to Greece from Monaco to continue promoting the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, where they joined House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who happened to be in the Greek capital visiting a friend.

The release said that the Athens addition to the trip, where McLaughlin, accompanied by MACI Chairman Philip Barnes, the authority’s CEO Joel Walton and MACI staff, met with “merchant ship owners and movers and shakers in the Greek shipping industry”, was a follow-on from the Monaco boat show.

“This initiative is part of MACI’s plans to increase the number of merchant ships on the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry,” the premier’s office stated to justify the trip. The Cayman Islands is one of the top registers for yachts but has only about 203 merchant ships on the register.

Officials said that on Tuesday the premier hosted a luncheon for 15 ship owners and CEOs of Greek shipping companies at the historic Piraeus Marine Club in the heart of the Greek shipping community, where the premier and MACI staff spoke directly about the Cayman Islands and the benefits of the Cayman Shipping Registry.

McLaughlin said that MACI had asked him to attend and speak to individuals involved in shipping, including those at the luncheon from traditional Greek shipping families, who together control many hundred ships.

“Some of the individuals I met do business with us now, but most do not,” he said. “We cannot substantially grow this sector of the shipping market without accessing Greek shipping. So, I came to Athens to thank first hand those who do business with us, and to say to those who do not that we as a country and as a government are committed to the shipping industry, committed to supporting Greek shipping, and we want their business.”

The release stated that Greek ship owners account for almost 25% of the world’s total merchant shipping fleet and are an important market to tap into if Cayman is to substantially grow the number of merchant vessels on its shipping register. “It’s important not only to better diversify the registry business but to also help diversify and grow the business done within the Cayman Islands,” officials said.

Barnes said the number of guests was significant. “The mere fact that this number of high-powered individuals took time out of their busy day to be with us for several hours over lunch is an indication of their interest in the registry as well as their interest in hearing first hand from the leader of the Cayman Islands.”

Walton said he was grateful to the premier for joining the team in Athens because it was important to the maritime authority and the Cayman Islands.

“The individuals who met with us are not only significant players in Greek Shipping, but are also significant in terms of the global shipping industry,” he said in the release. “When the premier of the Cayman Islands can say to them that we are committed to shipping and will work hard to get and keep their business, this means something to them. I am hopeful that we will win a lot more merchant shipping business from Greece and today is the start.”

Also attending the lunch were Bush and the friend he was visiting, Greek-Caymanian Nicky Pappadakis, who also spoke at the event.

Following the stop in Athens, the premier and his assistant, Roy Tatum, will be travelling back to the Cayman Islands tomorrow, Wednesday 3 October. The MACI team will remain in Athens to meet one-on-one with several Greek shipping companies and brokers during the course of this week.

Category: Business, Shipping