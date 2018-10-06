Police recover hauls of stolen goods

(CNS): The police are trying to reunite owners with their stolen property recovered during investigations at home and abroad. Some of the stolen items, including a number of power tools taken sometime before December 2017, were found in Honduras last November on a boat originating in the Cayman Islands. A man who had been reported missing was also on the boat. Police did not identify the man but confirmed he flew back to Grand Cayman soon after being rescued and has not been charged nor arrested. The stolen goods were found in the vessel at a later date. These items, which have now been returned to, or are on their way to, the RCIPS, include a Myers water pump, Makita chop saw and a Honda power washer.

Meanwhile, during local investigations police recovered a collection of jewellery and several pieces of electronic equipment that detectives believe were all stolen. The phones, laptops, speakers and largely women’s jewellery can be viewed on the RCIPS website or Facebook page

Anyone who wishes to claim items as their own must provide proof that the property belongs to them, for example providing receipts, serial numbers, identifying marks and in the case of some electronics, passwords to the device.

The RCIPS reminded the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model and serial numbers of all valuable items. If they are stolen, it would help the police in an investigation.

If you believe that any of these items may belong to you, contact DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965 or DC 198 Mendes at 916-1621. Owners can also contact the on-duty inspector at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Any information received will also be of value in the investigations.

