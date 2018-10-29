Police charge suspect two years after NS burglary

(CNS): A George Town man has been charged with burglary in relation to two different break-ins, one of which happened almost two years ago. The 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into an address on Rum Point Drive, North Side, in November 2016 and another house on Hinds Way, George Town, almost a year later, in September 2017. In both case several items were stolen. Police have not said what led them to the suspect so long after the two burglaries. He was expected to appear in court Monday.

Category: Crime, Police