Trust calls for EIA update before cruise port starts

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is calling for an independent, fully updated environmental impact assessment (EIA) before the proposed cruise berthing project begins in George Town. The non-governmental organisation is calling on Cabinet to follow the recommendations of the National Conservation Council for this development, as it is the independent watchdog established to safeguard the Cayman environment. Falling short of outright opposition to the project, the Trust said it believes there are too many unanswered questions and a lack of data supporting claims in the Outline Business Case for it to go ahead at present.

“The National Trust is of the opinion that several critical questions remain unanswered and it is also felt there is a lack of research and data to support the assumptions made in the Outline Business Case,” the Trust said in a release on Friday. “As a result, it is difficult to make an informed decision on the impact the proposed Cruise Berthing Facility would potentially have on Grand Cayman’s environment and its economy.”

The Trust pointed out that the project poses the threat of long-term damage to the marine environment from dredging and other submarine works. Failing to secure an updated independent EIA would inevitably raise questions of conflict and accuracy, the Trust said.

This comes in the wake of indications from the government that the EIA will not be conducted by an independent agency but by whichever entity or consortium secures the final bid. But the Trust said that the country needs to know the extent of the potential damage, not only to Grand Cayman’s marine environment but also its historically significant sites before the project goes any further.

“Due consideration must be given, and every measure taken, to ensure that the potential for damage to both Grand Cayman’s environment and historically significant sites can be properly and accurately ascertained before any aspect of the project proceeds,” the Trust said in the statement. “Similarly, acceptable and effective plans for mitigation of environmental damage must also be identified and agreed upon before the project is permitted to proceed.”

The Trust also noted it had “an obligation to remind the Cayman Islands community that the value of our irreplaceable marine ecosystem, our areas of historic significance in George Town and our environmentally sensitive Seven Mile Beach should never be underestimated or disregarded”, as it urged caution before government commits to the contentious proposal.

CNS asked the Trust whether it was in support of the people-initiated referendum, for which volunteers are still collecting signatures and getting closer to the target figure of 5,280 names. The NGO’s director, Nadia Hardie, told us that the Trust was not taking a stance on that issue but believes the public needs facts. “The referendum is a decision for individuals to make on their own,” she said. “The Trust would simply encourage people to make decisions based on facts.”

The Trust made a statement on the project three years ago to the month, when it raised similar concerns about the lack of data to justify the project and the serious potential harm to the environment.

In the most recent statement the Trust said it understood the government’s desire to improve the cruise passenger experience and derive further revenue, but made it clear that much more information is need about the potential harm versus any benefits before it is approved.

“There is growing attention to this contentious major infrastructure project and the concerns highlight the ever-increasing apprehension surrounding the protection of Grand Cayman’s fragile marine and terrestrial environment,” the non-profit organisation added.

Anyone wanting to sign the referendum petition can call 327-5411 or e-mail cprcayman@gmail.com, or visit the Cruise Port Referendum’s Facebook page for more information.

