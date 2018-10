(CNS Foodie): Asian food is some of the most satisfying food to eat. The sauces, textures and use of fresh ingredients are enough to make my mouth water at the thought of the perfect combination. I’m happy to say that I’ve found a few dishes at Mizu which confirm those feelings. Although the restaurant has fairly standard Asian dishes on the menu, they are done well.

Category: Business, Food and Drink