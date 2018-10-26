Ministers ‘cherry picking’ disruptive for civil service

(CNS): The reshuffling of ministries and the various departments under them every time a new administration takes over government has caused a number of anomalies in staffing allocations across the civil service, the Public Accounts Committee heard this week. PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said he believed that ministries should be set down by the governor and that politicians should not be allowed to cherry pick the subjects they want when this was leading to problems for the civil service.

On Wednesday PAC members examined how government is managing workforce problems, where some departments have too many human resource experts while others don’t have enough, an issue identified by the auditor general.

Responding to their questions, Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon revealed that this has been fuelled by the constant ministry shuffling.

Although there are a number of issues that may have contributed to the fact that one ministry has a much bigger HR function than another, leading to an uneven distribution, McField-Nixon pointed out that not only do departments change but sometimes ministries grow following an election and then require different types of expertise, depending on what departments are merged to form the new ministries.

Auditor General Sue Winspear found that, post election, not enough thought is given to all of the support functions when ministries are moved and departments and units swapped around, as large chunks of ministries and the staff get juggled around, and it is not always well planned.

In her report, “Workforce Planning and Management in the Cayman Islands Government”, she said this leads to not having the right mix of human resource skills where they were needed.

After hearing about the impact ministry shuffling was having on the machinery of government, Miller said the short answer to solving the problem was for government to comply with the Constitution, where the governor sets the make-up of ministries, and politicians take it or leave it.

“It is a preposterous idea that we allow a particular politicians to cherry pick their subjects,” he said, adding that accommodating the wishes of new ministers had become disruptive to the support functions and efficiency of government. He said the reasoning for the governor establishing the ministries was that the civil service management knows where skills are and where they are needed.

“Instead we are trying to a accommodate wishes of politicians with fringe elements that probably has some corruptible value more than anything else,” he said.

In the last two coalition administrations it seems that specific departments have been used to secure support for the government from coalition partners. However, ministries are almost always reshaped under a new government, even when it is not trying to tempt people into the fold. Often ministries are reshuffled and reshaped to accommodate the interests and experience of ministers.

