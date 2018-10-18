Mango Tree ‘sorry’ over major hygiene gaff

(CNS): Owners of the well-known local restaurant Mango Tree have issued a public apology after a customer found a chunk of deep fried paper towel inside her chicken lunch this week. The unpleasant discovery was videoed and posted on social media on Tuesday, exposing the restaurant to severe criticisms after the post went viral. Mango Tree owner Lorenzo Lowe said an internal investigation was underway and staff would all be retrained, as he admitted the hygiene gaff and the desire to put things right with the restaurant’s long standing customers. The Department of Environmental Health said that it is also investigating the report.

The restaurant, which has been open for eleven years, said it recognised the unfortunate incident, offering a sincere apology.

“It is our highest priority going forward to review our meal prep standards and processes, which includes retraining our staff in the execution of their duties, thus eliminating any re-occurrence of such a sensitive and unfortunate incident,” they said in the public apology. “Our goal has always been to improve our health and safety standards and to continue to serve you our valuable customers and the public with great service and equally ensuring that health and safety practices are aligned with ‘Best Practices’.”

The management said this was not a typical outcome of its service or brand, as it assured customers that the necessary precautions will be taken to ensure it does not happen again. “We are also making the necessary changes through the introduction of new restaurant protocols and procedures,” the manager said, adding that Mango Tree was working to rebuild customer trust.

The DEH said it was investigating a recent report that a “a foreign object was observed in a meal purchased from a local eatery”, but did not specify the details. “Upon the completion of its investigation, the DEH will make the necessary recommendations to prevent a repeat of similar incidents.”

CNS had asked when, or if, restaurants are routinely inspected or whether the agency waits for a complaint before conducting inspections, but the response from DEH was vague: “Safety Officers will also continue to monitor all food establishments and offer the necessary hygiene training to maintain the highest public health standards.”

See the video below, courtesy of CMR:

