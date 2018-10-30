Man seriously wounded outside liquor store

(CNS): A West Bay man sustained multiple stab wounds on Monday evening during a fight outside a West Bay liquor store. Police are now looking for witnesses who may have seen the altercation, which happened at around 5:40pm outside Pop-a-Top liquor store on Powell Smith Road. The incident was reported to officers on patrol in the district by a member of the public. When they arrived at the scene they learned that the people involved had left and an injured man had been driven to a nearby location on Birch Tree Hill Road.

When police arrived there, they found the man, who had sustained wounds to his torso and leg, being assisted by members of the public.

It was reported that he had been involved in a fight with another man, who had stabbed him. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Tips can also be passed directly to police via the RCIPS website or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Those who do not want to contact police but wish to send information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online. Information sent through Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest or conviction can also qualify for a reward.

