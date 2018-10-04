Man stabbed outside GT bar

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to an early morning stabbing outside a George Town bar on Thursday. Just before 2:00 this morning officers were called to the parking lot of a bar on Smith Road near the intersection of Bobby Thompson Way, understood to be the Ultra Lounge in Tropical Plaza. When they arrived the police found the wounded man, who was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. No other details have been released.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

