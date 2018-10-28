Man denies multiple charity shop burglaries

(CNS): Ricky Johnny Alvarado (26) pleaded not guilty to four counts of burglary when he appeared in Grand Court Friday. Alvarado, who is a resident of George Town, was assisted by a Spanish interpreter as he denied the four separate break-ins, all at the Cayman Islands Humane Society, between 20 July and 18 September. Alvarado is accused of stealing just under $2,200 from the animal charity on North Sound Road, the bulk of which was taken during the first break-in. He was remanded in custody and is expected to go on trial early in the New Year.

Category: Crime