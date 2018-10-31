Man critical after being run over in George Town

(CNS) UPDATED: A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being knocked down on Shedden Road Tuesday night, following a fight at a bar in central George Town. The police say the man was injured in the head with a machete during the altercation between several men before he fled into the street, near Martin Drive, and was hit by a car at around 9:45pm. Police have not yet said if they believe the driver of the car was also involved in the earlier brawl and whether or not he intended to hit the victim, who remains in hospital. A 46-year-old man turned himself in at the police station at around 8:40am, but no details of any arrest have been released.

Officers closed the road between Eastern Avenue and Mary Street, causing traffic congestion during the morning’s commute but it reopened shortly after 8:30am.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

