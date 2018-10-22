Local economy heating up with 4% growth

(CNS): The local economy is growing much faster than predicted, and while this is good news for business and government coffers, the increased economic activity across all major sectors is fuelling inflation. Gross domestic product was up 4% in the first quarter of 2018, and consumer demand led to the highest second quarter growth in imports since 2005 and more than 15% higher than the same time last year. Government has a record surplus for the first half of the year but inflation is now running at 4.8%, squeezing those on fixed income and low salaries.

According to the Economics and Statistics Office report for the first quarter of this year, all major sectors of the economy registered significant growth. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said government was on a healthy path to maintaining Cayman’s economic growth and moving from strength to strength annually. “The 4.0% GDP growth estimate for the first quarter of 2018 is stronger than the 2.9% estimated,” he noted.

The accelerated growth for the quarter was aided by a record 20.6% increase in tourist arrivals, as well as a 41.7% rise in new company registrations, with new partnership recordings rising by 28.7%. Stock exchange listings rose by 30.9%, registering the highest level since 2009. Government coffers fared extremely well, recording a surplus of $190.7 million during the first half of this year, achieving the highest recorded first-half surplus in history.

Call 927-8614 to book this ad space

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Government continued to pay down the public debt, which had stood at $483.3 million in March last year, bringing it down by around $50 million to a new low of $432.8 million at the end of June.

“Our surplus thus far is significant, our debts continue to fall. We have proved, and are continuing to prove, that we listen and we act to ensure that our robust economy continues to thrive at present and will endure into the future,” McTaggart added.

Caymanians have been spending at a high rate this year, with the Quarterly Trade Statistics Bulletin recording over $500 million worth of imports for the first half of the year.

“The trade data in the second quarter gives a very strong indication of the sustainability of our economic growth,” the minister said. “While the second quarter increase in consumer prices for goods and services sold within the Cayman Islands rose to 4.8% in the second quarter of 2018, bringing the cumulative inflation rate to 4% for the first half of 2018.”

McTaggart blamed the inflation on the price of fuel, which is having a significant knock-on effect.

“Unfortunately, we have been impacted in this regard by global market dynamics. Fuel prices in general are up,” he said, pointing to the increases that has caused, from local transport costs to electricity bills.

The government recently introduced a cost-of-living salary increases for public sector workers and is reviewing pay scales for jobs where pay has stagnated, such as teachers, that it says will help to lessen the impact of an increased CPI on a large segment of the population.

“The uplift for civil servant pensioners as well as retired Caymanians needing assistance will also help. And of course on 1 November, the personal import duty allowance when shopping overseas will be increased to $500 from $350,” he added.

However, low pay remains a significant problem for those in the private sector, and government shows no sign of completing the review of the minimum wage. The Labour Force Survey for October is now underway and when that is published it will reveal more about current private sector pay levels.

However, the findings in the last report suggest that more than half of the workforce earns less than $3,200 per month.

Category: Economy, Politics