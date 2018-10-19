Last call ahead of green iguana cull
(CNS): The Department of Environment has now signed up 262 people for the nationwide green iguana cull, which starts on Monday, 29 October. Friday is the last day that registration will be open and those taking part must be registered to collect the $5 per head bounty. DoE staff will be on hand until 7:30 this evening to register anyone else who thinks they can kill at least 400 iguanas per month. Officials said they have had an excellent response but there is still time to sign up, by going to the DoE headquarters on North Sound Road in George Town, to take part in the huge effort to rapidly reduce the population of invasive iguanas.
The DoE said the list of cullers registered so far includes individuals, teams and businesses, who are planning to use a host of different measures to tackle the pests, including nooses and dogs. Once the cull is underway, the DoE will be closely monitoring the numbers to ensure that enough cullers are keeping up to expected quotas and the goal to remove at least one million over the next twelve months.
Despite the fact that the work is going to be both grueling and gruesome, the DoE is pleased with the response, and given the number of cullers registered, the challenge of ensuring that the cull reduces the numbers enough to make a difference ahead of the next breeding season should be met.
The cull registration is open to all Caymanians aged 18 years or over or relevant businesses with a valid trade and business licence. The final registration period will take place Friday evening at the Department of Environment HQ on 580 North Sound Road between 4:30 and 7:30pm.
This won’t be the last call. Trust me this will be going on for years if not decades.
Have these cullers been given adequate training about the difference between our native blue iguanas and the invasive green ones? Will there be penalties for those who kill blues instead of greens? I would like that this would be very important for those participating in the eastern districts.
I understand the need for culling, however I am concerned as to whether the task will be carried out in a humane manner at all times. Is there an outlet for the public to report if an individual, team or business is not carrying out the task in a human fashion? I believe this needs to be made available to ensure the amount of pain and suffering is kept to a minimum. I for one will not tolerate abuse or neglect of any kind, and will step in if I feel there is a need. I realise this could create tension within the community, which is why I wonder if there is an outlet for people such as myself, as I strongly suspect I am not alone.
Not in Cayman bobo. They don’t even do anything to dog and cat abusers, you think they will care about iguanas? Nah. It is so sad.
Just call Police or DoA, they are the ones under Law already tasked with enforcing the humane treatment of animals. No need to reinvent the wheel. (And if you don’t trust those avenues, log your report with the ombudsman’s office. So they can make sure the right authorities are doing their job right. Again, no need to reinvent the wheel.)
10 years too late the eradication should have started years ago but I guess better late than never.