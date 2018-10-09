The not-so Jolly Roger runs aground again

(CNS): For the second time in less than a month The Jolly Roger has run aground in the George Town Harbour as a result of the bad weather caused by Hurricane Michael. Grand Cayman’s popular pirate tour boat was grounded Tuesday morning just behind the Lobster Pot, but at the time officials from the Department of Environment said that the weather was still too rough for them to asses what damage, if any, the boat may have caused to marine life in the area but would do so as soon as they were able. However, officials confirmed that they are still investigating the damaged caused by the pleasure boat during the last incident.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said she was unsure why the boat had once again been the cause of potential coral damage.

“Most other vessels moved off the west coast in preparation for the passage of Tropical Storm-Hurricane Michael,” she said. “We don’t know why The Jolly Roger did not.”

Last month the boat ran aground in the George Town Harbour in the hardpan area just north of the port after coming loose from its moorings during another spell of rough weather. Although the location was largely hard-packed sea bed, there were coral colonies in the area that were crushed.

Boat owners are again being reminded to take the necessary precautions to inspect and secure their vessels during periods of inclement weather.

By Tuesday afternoon Hurricane Michael reached category 3 status and was moving northwards at around 12mph over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, packing winds of more than 120 mph.

Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

