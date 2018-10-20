Green energy advocate drowned on 7MB

(CNS): Police have now confirmed that James Knapp was the man who died after getting in trouble in the water on Seven Mile Beach on Wednesday morning. A long-time campaigner for greener energy, Knapp was one of the first people in Cayman to build a home entirely off the grid and solar-powered. He was originally from the US but moved to Cayman in 1993 to work as an IT securities expert for Butterfield Bank. He was swimming off public beach Wednesday when local watersports staff spotted he was in trouble and went to his aid.

Despite giving him CPR until the emergency services arrived, they were unable to revive Knapp, who was pronounced dead at the hospital and became the eleventh person to lose their life in local waters this year.

In a tribute to him on social media, the Cayman Islands Renewable Energy Association described Knapp, who was a founding member, as one of the true pioneers and advocates for clean energy in the Cayman Islands.

