Cousteau urges CIG not to build port

(CNS): World renowned ocean explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau, who founded the Ocean Futures Society, a marine conservation and education organisation, has written to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour urging them to reconsider plans to develop the cruise berthing facility in George Town Harbour.

In the letter he points out that the project would destroy the George Town reefs, adding, ” I hope the decision makers will see that the value of keeping what draws tourists to their island, the ocean and its reefs, is far more valuable in the long run than more cruise ships and a congested George Town.”

Cousteau, who has been a dive ambassador for the Cayman Islands and worked with the Department of Tourism for many years, said, “I cannot passively let these coral reefs die without voicing my concern! I am speaking out on behalf of my marine conservation organization, Ocean Futures Society, and hope that the people of the Cayman Islands will also make their voices heard through the petition that is being circulated.”

He stated that he was “surprised and dismayed” about the removal of Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie from the steering committee that was previously guiding the progress of this proposal, especially as the project will be in a marine park.

The famous marine activist wrote, “I am sure that she and the DoE see the need to protect such reefs as Eden Rock and nearby coral reefs. My recollection is that reefs that would be destroyed by the development are already designated as protected reefs under the Marine Parks system. They have been protected for the past 25 years.”

In his letter Cousteau echoes the concerns of local divers and marine conservation experts that the project will destroy reefs, not just in the dredging area but more widely because of the increase in sediment.

“During my 70 years of diving I have seen many communities develop commercial infrastructure along their coastlines,” he said. “I know from personal observation that development and related dredging stirs up sediment. Once this material is suspended in the water sediment mitigation is impossible where waves, currents, and tides keep water constantly in motion. In other words sediment will spread from the site, cover reefs and kill corals.”

He said there was no way to mitigate the impact of the construction in the ocean, describing it as “impossible and I think past environmental impact assessments have made this clear”.

Cousteau points to the Conservation Law that states government should not undertake projects that will harm the environment.

“It is clear that the project being proposed would definitely harm the environment,” he pointed out. “I have always been impressed that coral reefs and clear waters exist around George Town Harbor. Our Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment education program for kids and adults regularly brings participants to Eden Rock and adjacent reefs and I hope we can continue to share these natural wonders with guests for the long-term future. We are doing our best to educate the public about the importance of Cayman’s natural heritage.”

The ocean expert also noted that there is a limit on how much can be gained for tourism by further development.

“There is no doubt that tourism has improved the economy …but there are limits,” he said as he pointed to the existing congestion on busy cruise ship days in George Town.

“Shopping on Grand Cayman is not what draws people to the island — it is the natural environment. The reefs are already stressed from climate change, over-fishing, and increased nutrient input. Maintaining Cayman’s reefs requires that we reduce human impact, not increase it,” he added.

Urging government to think again, Cousteau said the environment is the heritage of Caymanians and decisions made today will have consequences for generations to come.

