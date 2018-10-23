Inspectors give high schools poor grades

(CNS): Both of the government run high schools were given failing grades by the Office of Education Standards following recent inspections. In the reports, which have just been published, Clifton Hunter was judged to be weak in all areas, while John Gray, which fared slightly better, was marked satisfactory but was judged weak in many of the assessment areas. Both schools, which together are educating more than 1,780 local children, still appear to be failing in teaching standards and student attainment, the inspectors found and provided a list of recommendations to help them improve.

Clifton Hunter was graded weak in just about all categories assessed by the inspectors. Although inspectors pointed to the the school premises, its special facilities, broad curriculum choices and wide-ranging extra-curricular activities as its strengths, there was very little else that the inspectors found in its favour. But almost a quarter of the school’s students are said to have special needs and the school was said to be supportive of vulnerable students.

“The overall performance of Clifton Hunter High School was weak. This was because the standard of teaching was weak and the majority of the eighteen quality indicators were also judged to be weak,” the report from the inspectorate reads. “Attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science were below international standards.”

Only a minority of students made good progress and school leaders are not applying the new school inspection framework accurately, so they had a weak understanding of the school’s strengths and weaknesses.

The students’ attainment and progress in English, maths and science was judged weak, as was the quality of teaching because the inspectors found that it is too variable in almost all subjects, and lessons were slow, leading to children being bored.

“There was little evidence of teachers preparing tasks for students’ different needs and as a result, work was too easy for the more able and not suitable for students with special educational needs,” the report stated.

The report gives a list of recommendations for the school to adopt, and as overall progress has been judged weak, there will be a follow-up inspection of Clifton Hunter within six months and then on a regular basis until all aspects of performance are judged to be at least satisfactory.

Meanwhile, inspectors found that the students at John Gray had done well in Spanish, physical education, media and a range of BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) courses and noted a number of other positive aspects.

But overall attainment was weak at Key Stage 3 because it was below international standards. The school was judged overall to be satisfactory but significant areas were judged to be weak such as attainment in English, maths and science, while progress in English and science was said to be satisfactory.

“In most lessons, teaching was satisfactory and forty per cent was good. Teaching was best in English and a variety of other subjects beyond the core. Students learnt satisfactorily in these lessons. Assessment was weak because teachers did not use their knowledge of students’ prior attainment to plan lessons to meet their needs,” the report said.

The inspectors set out a number of recommendations to help students improve, but as it was given a satisfactory grade overall, the school will not be inspected again for another four years.

At both schools the inspection teams identified a significant number of students who were too young for their school year because they were not admitted into the appropriate group for their chronological age. They therefore recommended a review of the schools’ admissions policies to decrease the proportion of students who are not in their chronological year groups.

