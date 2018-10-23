Inspectors give high schools poor grades
(CNS): Both of the government run high schools were given failing grades by the Office of Education Standards following recent inspections. In the reports, which have just been published, Clifton Hunter was judged to be weak in all areas, while John Gray, which fared slightly better, was marked satisfactory but was judged weak in many of the assessment areas. Both schools, which together are educating more than 1,780 local children, still appear to be failing in teaching standards and student attainment, the inspectors found and provided a list of recommendations to help them improve.
Clifton Hunter was graded weak in just about all categories assessed by the inspectors. Although inspectors pointed to the the school premises, its special facilities, broad curriculum choices and wide-ranging extra-curricular activities as its strengths, there was very little else that the inspectors found in its favour. But almost a quarter of the school’s students are said to have special needs and the school was said to be supportive of vulnerable students.
“The overall performance of Clifton Hunter High School was weak. This was because the standard of teaching was weak and the majority of the eighteen quality indicators were also judged to be weak,” the report from the inspectorate reads. “Attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science were below international standards.”
Only a minority of students made good progress and school leaders are not applying the new school inspection framework accurately, so they had a weak understanding of the school’s strengths and weaknesses.
The students’ attainment and progress in English, maths and science was judged weak, as was the quality of teaching because the inspectors found that it is too variable in almost all subjects, and lessons were slow, leading to children being bored.
“There was little evidence of teachers preparing tasks for students’ different needs and as a result, work was too easy for the more able and not suitable for students with special educational needs,” the report stated.
The report gives a list of recommendations for the school to adopt, and as overall progress has been judged weak, there will be a follow-up inspection of Clifton Hunter within six months and then on a regular basis until all aspects of performance are judged to be at least satisfactory.
Meanwhile, inspectors found that the students at John Gray had done well in Spanish, physical education, media and a range of BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) courses and noted a number of other positive aspects.
But overall attainment was weak at Key Stage 3 because it was below international standards. The school was judged overall to be satisfactory but significant areas were judged to be weak such as attainment in English, maths and science, while progress in English and science was said to be satisfactory.
“In most lessons, teaching was satisfactory and forty per cent was good. Teaching was best in English and a variety of other subjects beyond the core. Students learnt satisfactorily in these lessons. Assessment was weak because teachers did not use their knowledge of students’ prior attainment to plan lessons to meet their needs,” the report said.
The inspectors set out a number of recommendations to help students improve, but as it was given a satisfactory grade overall, the school will not be inspected again for another four years.
At both schools the inspection teams identified a significant number of students who were too young for their school year because they were not admitted into the appropriate group for their chronological age. They therefore recommended a review of the schools’ admissions policies to decrease the proportion of students who are not in their chronological year groups.
Wow!
Another problem the GOV does not have the desire to solve. All the private schools are passing or meeting grade, i wonder how much intelligence one needs to have to just copy what is happening there.
1. Enroll at age 6
2. Go to grade 12
3. Core subjects of Math and English be given everyday
4. Smaller classes
5. AP class rooms
6. Remedial class rooms
7. Math and English + Technical Classes for some.
No study, No consultancy, No charge. Just good old common sense.
The headline is wrong. Only CHHS is getting a poor grade. JGHS is ‘satisfactory’, this means it is okay, not poor.
Yes, there are many things wrong with JGHS, but let’s not be too negative here. From where it was at the last inspection, it has improved significantly. Let’s hope it keeps on doing so, and CHHS begins to do so.
Who is in shock at this? No one. The amount of pupils leaving school without the basic written English or grammar is unbelievable. Shockingly so.
Problem is two-fold.
1. A lot of teachers have no interest in the student’s progress or achievement, they are there to just collect a pay check.
There are a few shining stars who achieve top grades but what about the rest of the students? If only 10-20 of your students out of about 800 are high performers and the remainder are not even mediocre, that is nothing to brag about.
2. A lot of Caymanian children have not been taught the importance of an education from home. They take education and getting a job here for granted because often it is who you know and who knows you.
Now instead of pointing fingers and playing the blame game, the principals, teachers and the Education Ministry need to seriously review their curriculum and policies and get themselves in gear on how they are going to address this and start producing high quality graduates.
Build the dock?
Is this saying that the teachers are the ones that let down Clifton Hunter? If so, it’s time to dismiss those teachers and replace them with teachers that are more capable.
Let’s not forget this was just done on schools, had the inspectors gone to each of the students homes you’d really find out why the kids are failing behind. I hate to say it, but it isn’t a big thing to nurture your child in the local Caribbean culture. I see more smacks given out over hugs, moms having their pre adolectent daughters doing sexy poses for photos, fathers not in the picture, and last but not least 3 year olds looking after 1 year olds without adults around. There have been some pretty schocking incidents I have witnessed in my 10 years on island that I still shudder to this day when I think about them. Until government decides to really attack the issue, locals will become less and less employable.
1) free birth control pills and condoms
2) proper sex ed taught every year from 10 on
3) hire better teachers from 1st world countries
4) invest in after school activities and lots of them
Instead of building more boardwalks or a cruise dock, invest in your future… the youth.
And parents, try harder to raise these kids with good morals and better attitudes. Love them more than anything and lead by example. It’s that easy.
We need to keep teachers that resemble our culture. Racism is not bad if it is used by blacks to defend themselves from whites. That is how it has always been.
Yikes
Since according to your logic racism is good when used against whites, then Maybe we should let black kids pass with a D or E and white kids must have a B or A to pass to protect our Cayman culture?
This poster is either a troll, or one of the prime dd perfect example of what’s wrong with what’s going on in these schools.
Utterly ridiculous you daft racist halfwit.
Since the whole inspection is now discredited in the UK and our is now modeled on theirs, why would I pay a blind bit of attention. Have these inspectors done anything useful like advise the school how to actually improve lessons? I think not. Anyway the teachers must be doing a great job because the Minister of Education just gave them a substantial pay rise.
“the teachers must be doing a great job because the Minister of Education just gave them a substantial pay rise.”
– It’s called vote buying, it is the same reason that the Civil Service just got a pay increase to “keep up with the cost of living” despite the CIG not having increased the minimum wage
The CIG employs thousands of Caymanians, and if you slide a large portion of your voting bloc a raise, don’t be surprised when they vote you in for another 4 years
and people wonde why companies don’t want to hire caymanians?
clifton hunter open class rooms are a joke. alden needs to resign over this as it was his idea.
well thats what would happen anywhere else in the world!
The range of BTEC courses offered at John Grey is a definite plus. Once we recognize all types of intelligences and strengths, Caymanians will have opportunities they deserve. I absolutely am not down grading the academic mindset and applaud all endeavors to meet international standards, however, the recently inspected Layman E Scott, Sr. High School has an outdated syllabus and needs a variety of BTEC offerings. I did notice at a recent awards ceremony at LESS that the subject of PE was ignored when I know that my child and others received a 1 in this subject. Let’s give credit where credit is due and stop pandering to particular parents with awards that are arbitrary. Accountability senior management?
Could have told you this without a study or inspection. The government schools, like most aspects of this government, are well below any international standard. With all the money that gets pumped into these schools you would think standards would be higher. Instead, we see the same waste and corruption at the top as any other government operation. Poor leadership like a fish rots from the head down.
How JGHS could have got satisfactory is beyond belief. The inspector(s) clearly are not seeing what I see every day I walk into that school.
How about ending the segregation in the education system?
If you want your kids to go to private school pay up or shut up.
Well well…. Could this be because they are more worried about hair and not having on the right school pants vs children not doing homework?
And you wonder why Caymanians are not getting hired?
Maybe Mac was wrong when he said you didn’t have to be educated to lead a country… He dropped out at 13 I think it was… I know a lot of dumbass 13 years olds.
With all the money spent on education, this is truly alarming. As a Caymanian educator I feel “stink” saying this but I see inept teaching all around. It seems to be a lack of “buy in” from our teachers from other Caribbean countries who see the Cayman Islands as much better off than their countries and thus, have a lackadaisical attitude towards teaching our students. When you hire staff from first world countries you will receive higher quality both educationally and commitment-wise. Just saying…..
I think this is so true, I have a problem now with my daughter at JGHS, who is doing a subject and not understanding when she ask the teacher to explain, she reply to say you guys are getting 1 & 2 in math’s and don’t know this, that’s not the point I ask a question not for you to be smart and yes she is from Caribbean country. All this do is to make the kids feel like they are not trying..
10:47
Thanks for your honest input and hopefully our elected officials and Education Dep will start to heed your advice as it’s been ignored for far too long. Alden figured spending $100million on CH High School would spell success yet failed to realize good teachers should be paid well and addressing social problems amongst students. Now we’re in a race against time to try to save our future by correcting the errors of the past, pay peanuts expect a donkey show.
I am sure there are lazy individuals from many othe places too. It is difficult when the government keeps chopping and changing what curriculum they want delivered.
Make sure your performance was fabulous before your broad criticism of your colleagues
Caymans are getting hired as teachers. They see teaching their own as to hard work and would rather slip back to being a student where they can have more fun ridiculing teachers.
Do the private schools subject to this inspection? Are they any better? Just asking.