August sees 31% increase in cruise numbers

(CNS): As the debate rages on over the government’s claim that the Cayman Islands must have a dock if it is to preserve its cruise tourism sector, statistics from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands this August show a 31% increase on passenger numbers compared to 2017, with 37 ships calling on George Town, which is eleven more than August 2017. Although September figures are not yet available, by the end of August more than 1.32 million cruise passengers had visited Cayman in 2018, a 22.5% increase on last year.

Meanwhile, the success story of overnight tourism added another chapter with a record-breaking August, which had the highest number of guests since 2000.

The Department of Tourism has recorded that almost 34,000 people flew into Cayman during August, the most for that month on record and a 8.2% increase on arrivals for August 2017.

Overall visitor numbers for the overnight sector are continuing to grow, with a total of 333,975 overnight guests visiting the Cayman Islands so far this year by the end of August. With the figures for last month still outstanding and then another three months to go before the year-end, the statistics look set to exceed last year’s total of 418,403 visitors, which was the first time in Cayman’s history that stay-over tourism exceeded 400,000.

Even if the number of guests for the rest over the year remain on a par with those recorded in 2017, Cayman is likely to see more than 450,000 overnight visitors this year.

The Department of Tourism has had considerable success in increasing the number of overnight guests, who contribute far more to the local economy and across a much wider range of businesses and services than cruise visitors, spreading out the tourism pie. However, there are fears that the congestion caused by the growth in cruise numbers will undermine the quality of experience for the far more lucrative overnight visitor.

Add a cruise pier into the mix and Cayman could end up growing cruise tourism to unmanageable numbers without a massive increase in revenue, while dramatically cutting the headcount of overnight guests and losing the greater economic benefit that stay-over guests provide to the wider economy.

