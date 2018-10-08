Homophobia
In light of the current events, we are re-posting this VP about homophobia by ‘Pax Vobiscum’: “Why is it that if I am against homosexuality I am referred to as a homophobic as if I have some kind of ailment?” This was a question asked by a CNS reader in one of the comments. It sounds like a simple question but in fact delves into conflicting ideas about modern society. We believe in free speech – but at what point does that becomes hate speech? We believe in multiculturalism – but where do we draw the line and say ‘no, you can’t do that’? And who decides these things?
Firstly, to answer the question: homophobia is labelled so because it is a classification of prejudice, like racism, misogyny, Anglophobia, anti-Semitism, and so on. When people are victimised or marginalised or humiliated or in extreme cases brutalised, we (the wider international community) believe this is wrong and that finding an excuse for it in a religious manuscript or ‘traditional values’ is not acceptable.
Here’s an example of a religious practice that is unacceptable to most people across the globe: in a few Muslim countries (note: not all) an interpretation of Sharia law allows them to bury people up to their necks in sand and stone them to death for adultery.
Now it could be argued that this is none of our business, that it is their country, their laws and they can do what they like to maintain their sense of morality. But the cruelty involved repulses us, the injustice outrages us, and whenever such a case is publicised, the international community puts pressure on the country to grant a reprieve; we lobby and campaign and petition for such practices to cease because we believe we have a moral obligation to do so for the sake of the victims.
Yes, I know that these terrible things do not happen here. I am simply establishing the principle of an international moral compass and the right or obligation of people on the outside of a community to ‘interfere’. Does everyone agree so far? Now, to put this in a local context, most people in the Western world, which includes many Christians, see discrimination of homosexuals as wrong, no matter what ‘traditional values’ dictate, and those rallies against gay cruise ships do much damage to these islands.
Historically, Christianity has been no less brutal than other belief systems: the Inquisition burned ‘heretics’ to save their souls and inquisitors believed they had a moral religious duty to light the fires; the “curse of Ham” justified slavery in the minds of the slave traders and slave owners; the Bible was trotted out to denounce movements campaigning for female suffrage; and how can we forget poor old Galileo, forced to retract his conclusions that the earth revolved around the sun because the church leaders of the day said it conflicted with their interpretations of the Bible and was therefore false.
Yes, I know that this was a long time ago and that these things have not happened here. I know that the anti-slavery campaign was championed by Christians (using the same religious text), and I am full of admiration for them. The principle that I am establishing this time is that some Christian beliefs espoused by some Christians, however strongly held, are simply wrong. Within Christianity, no less than in other religions, passionate beliefs feel like God telling you that something is true. But it ain’t necessarily so.
Now, let’s dispense with the comparison, widely used, that homosexuality is comparable with paedophilia. It isn’t. When they’re not going through the Bible to justify their prejudice, homophobes turn to the self-righteous “protecting the children”. But two consenting adults living together, loving each other and/or having sex do not harm anyone (or rather no more or less than heterosexuals in a relationship). Paedophiles hurt children, physically and mentally, and society has an obligation to protect the vulnerable from sexual predators, whether they are hetero or homosexual.
So why should we speak out against homophobia? Because prejudice in all its many dirty colours is mental cruelty.
The person making the comment referred to at the beginning said he/she has nothing against gays, but also writes, “I don’t think being homosexual is a born condition, I believe it is a sickness and even more sickening when they try to promote it as an ‘alternative lifestyle’ which is exactly why Gay cruises are organised.”
Now ask yourself, when someone says you are “sickening”, is that hurtful? If you have to put up with variations of this your whole adult life, how would that make you feel? (The same is true for battered spouses, people on the wrong end of racism, etc.) Quite as awful is the “love the sinner, hate the sin” brigade. Though these people think they are being nicer than the out and out homophobes, this is just name calling (“sinner”) and the real sin here is making someone feel bad about themselves. Stop it.
Then we inevitably come to Sodom and Gomorrah, cities destroyed by God for their wicked ways, and cited whenever those “pious” Christians try to justify their discrimination of any group that holds different lifestyles. A belief system that connects human action with natural forces is a dangerous superstition that can easily lead to persecution (and has done so repeatedly for the last 2,000 years): hurricanes are not forces of nature but God’s wrath because we allow degenerates to live here – and there are plenty of Americans who believe that Katrina was divine retribution on New Orleans.
“The gays are taking over!” – another oft heard piece of nonsense, as silly as saying that women or the disabled or blacks or Jews are masterminding a takeover of the world. People just want their rightful place as equals, a fair chance at happiness. Is that so bad?
Gay bashing is not a fact of life here yet, but it’s only a matter of time. The indoctrination of prejudice that the local churches inflict on young children at Sunday school, coupled with a more aggressive and increasingly violent youth culture makes this inevitable. The hateful, harmful bigotry against gays, spoken with “love” from the bully pulpit, will have consequences as evil as stoning someone for adultery.
And I, for one, will place at least part of the blame at the feet of the local church leaders for stirring up violent emotions and calling it “Christianity”, and political and community leaders for not doing anything about it.
This viewpoint, “Homophobia”, was first published by CNS in 2010 (see here), when it attracted 352 comments. We thought it might be interesting to see if reactions to it have changed since then.
No you cannot argue that stopping actual acts of cruelty as the terrorists love to do is why we need to moderate free speech. It’s either you have free speech or you don’t.
YES, THE LAW SHOULD PROTECT MINORS
Your one statement:
“Homophobes turn to the self-righteous ‘protecting the children,'” to me, discloses your ignorance of how same-sex marriage laws will affect children.
Despite what mere pro-gay statistical studies from random selections reveal, common sense will tell us that if you redefine marriage, you will redefine parenthood, and this will have a negative affect on children.
I will explain 3 ways it causes harm. You may disagree:
#1. It will pave the way for when a woman gives birth to a child, her same-sex partner is treated as the “father” and she is “presumed” by law to be the other parent for that child. This is happening in the U.S. as we speak. The real father is kept out of the picture by the legal system. Same-sex marriage becomes a vehicle for separating children from their natural parents rather than uniting them. It will deliberately THROUGH THE LAW, rob a child from ever having the right of “both” biological parents in his or her life. And instead of dire circumstances causing the break up of homes, strangely, the government becomes the main cause! And don’t mention laws supporting the unethical practice of sperm donation – children brought into the world not knowing their real parents! Is Cayman ready for redefining the family?!
#2. Again, despite gay biased random statistics that will never accurately reflect worldwide populations, commonsense tells us (thank G* for commonsense) that mothers and fathers are not interchangeable! They make unique contributions to the development of children! You would have to close your eyes to purport that a father’s absence does not affects boys differently than girls. Social studies have shown that absence of the father has a huge impact on children – more so, the absence of the mother. Same-sex marriages in Cayman will further marginalize fathers from the family unit!
#3. The same-sex marriage law will most naturally pave the way for disregarding biology as the primary way of defining parenthood. Think about that for a minute ….
In the distant future as population increases, you could have scores of Caymanian children being placed for adoption. And these agencies will determine the fate of our children – not on the basis of NEEDING a biological mom and dad, but on the basis of giving adults the children they desire. Not following biological principles will become a PANDORA’S BOX – children could end up with three or more parents. For e.g., a lesbian couple goes to a friend for sperm to produce a child. The couple and the donor causes the child to have triple parents. Will this happen in Cayman? Who says it won’t when you legislated a law placing a same gender marriage on par with traditional marriage. Of course, it will harm and make a child unstable to know he or she must be placed in a home without one mom or one dad; or worse, a young girl is placed in a home of two adult men. This will be done all by government design.
Right now the Cayman Islands government recognizes parentage between one man and one woman based on biology. There are many other socalled gay laws in the US/UK that are harming children from gender confusion to mutilations of themselves. Are we ready to disregard the biology or bodies if our children for a sexual revolution? A revolution that is all out for assigning or controlling parentage! Same-sex marriage will give the state power as to who counts as parents. To me, thats state control – not good for democracy abd libertarian values.
If gays want to marry and do their thing, why do they need to enforce it on everyone to recognize? Why can’t they do what they do in the privacy of their homes? I am convince it is all about STATE CONTROL AND REDEFINING THE FAMILY, THE BEDROCK OF UPRIGHT HUMAN SOCIETIES.
God has been invoked to enslave people, prevent blacks from marrying whites, women from having equal rights, etc. especially by Christians and Muslims. So backward. So hateful.
Yes, G* has been used and misrepresented by ungodly people through their religions and religious writings many times.
Sadly, the white slaveowners interpreted the KJV Bible word for “slave” in the Jewish scriptures, to mean “cattle slavery” or the Trans Atlantic Slavery of Africans, when it wasn’t the same.
According to the sages, the slavery G* condemned after His chosen people came out of it in Egypt by the hand of Moses of blessed memory, was slavery by force and against kidnapping.
You investigate for yourself. The KJV word for slave and real Hebrew word, is “bondservant,” which is an voluntary act of service to make an income. And the Jews were instructed via the Mosiac laws on how they treated these servants. There were no banks in those days, so bondservice was how to make an income or pay off a debt. This was instructed through Moses by the wisdom of G*.
Again, sadly, many who don’t understand the Jewish scriptures end up from atheist internet sites, misquoting the Jewish scriptures from KJV and other Bible translated sources on matters of slavery, genocide, and rape against the Most High to spread their philosophies.
G* has been misrepresented terribly by those who hate G* and refuse to love and keep His moral and natural laws.
The Bible, it is a funny read. I enjoy moving it to the “Christian Fiction” section of bookstore weird enough to have a Christian Fiction section.
I new it! This isn’t a knew issue at all.
Don’t worry about me, I am just a massive homophone.
How about just don’t be homophobic? End of conversation. Respect everyone and your life will get easier cause you’re not out there trying to control things that have nothing to do with you.
Pax Vobiscum has introduced Ad Hominem arguments. Why have you dragged religion into this when the original statement was not in the least bit religious?
Pretending the justification for the current system isn’t based almost entirely on religious arguments
Intellectual dishonesty at its finest
The problem really is that if you in anyway disagree with homosexuality, you are instantly labelled ‘homophobic’
If I don’t condone the Jews in Palestine i’m labeled an anti semitic. If I say I wouldn’t date colored people i’m labeled a racist. If I say I don’t like the idea of two men or two women in an intimate relationship i’m a labeled a homophobe. Pretty soon we’ll have a label for everybody just for expressing their own opinion. Too bad we don’t have a deragatory label for the religious yet…. but how about anti-common sense?
These anti PC talking points that have migrated from the US as if they are applicable here
I love it
If you fit the definition of homophobia don’t be surprised when someone calls you homophobic it’s that simple
I disagree with lima beans. It doesn’t mean I have to make others feel like lesser people because they happen to like them. And I certainly don’t have to hide behind any religious text to justify my anti-lima bean belief.
Let’s avoid the 100 separate threads and end it right here shall we:
****** Ok, if it’s wrong, WHY IS IT WRONG? ******
It isn’t natural and doesn’t allow procreation. – okay, but I’m (heterosexually) married and we chose not to have kids just like gays do. Do we need a divorce?
It goes against the bible – okay, but many people here choose not to be indoctrinated by religion. When I was Christian, I supported my gay friends but chose not to be public with it because I was afraid of being labelled gay too. Define homophobia.
It promotes sin – again, a lot of people are atheists here. If you’re religious, leave the judging for buddh- I mean god.
It’s nasty – um.. for women, I think it’s less nasty. For men, there’s enemas and condoms. Hellooooo.
It’ll teach our kids that it’s ok to be gay. I don’t want my kids to be gay. – My dear, I don’t know if you remember being young, but when a young person wants to do something, they will do it no matter what you say. You’ll just convince them to stay in the closet or hide it from you.
It’ll make more people gay if we accept it – no, more people will simply come out of the closet and not have a reason to hide from the prejudice.
It’s contagious – 2 out of 3 of my roommates in college were gay, co-incidentally.. I didn’t catch the gay. I guess you need my immune system.
It’s curable / a mental disorder – one of said roommates underwent one of those curing classes offered by their church before college and compared it to being tortured. I asked the other for their input and they said they graduated fine, have a great job and function without anti-psychotics.
It promotes pedophilia – pull up the stats on pedos in Cayman with their orientation, can assure you straight middle aged men targeted young girls 99% of the time.
It promotes promiscuity and transmitting STDs – don’t act like Cayman doesn’t have rampant prostitution and has a lack of condoms. STDs are not limited to homosexuals.
I don’t approve of it – I’m vegetarian, yet I don’t have a reason or right to protest against KFC.
It’s “un-caymanian” – I’m born and raised here.
@ CNS,
Please inform us when you are prepared to discuss “homophobia”, gay marriage and such absent from the inclusion of Christianity or religion in general.
This makes it a walk in the park for one side of the debate for modern norms now dictate that anything argued from a religious perspective is doomed to failure in the eyes of the law and “progressive” world.
Nevertheless, proponents on your side are always happy to participate within those rules of engagement.
Low hanging fruit comes to mind.
However, when the conversation is taken to a deeper and braver depth where superstition is removed and science, biology, EVOLUTION and such are embraced – we see greater balancing of the scales.
I trust gays and their petitioners (and Christians / the religious as well) that the common, core, inherent resistance to homosexual unions is NOT borne out of holy scripture but by an essence stronger than even one’s God – imaginary or otherwise.
*As a crude quick example;
Let us imagine a meteorite was to hit Planet Earth tonight destroying all traces and records of jurisprudence, rule of law, advanced education, science, nations, religion, CNN, FOX News and (heaven forbid), Cayman News Service – and the only people left in the world was a collection of adolescents on a flourishing island.
We can all rest assured, as time goes on this band of survivors would figure out the essence of life after one or two generations, and due to their fashioned societal constructs as a safeguard thereof, the modern definition and accusation of “homophobia” would fully apply.
Jus’ sayin’ …
I believe in evolution too. Smoking is an adult’s choice, and it obviously isn’t natural, is widely accepted as one of the leading causes of death in our society and we didn’t evolve to smoke.
Yet, we allow grown adults the freedom to make that choice – go on, kill yourself with cancer causing tobacco, but don’t love another human.
Furthermore, stop acting like we don’t have 7 billion humans on the planet. If a million choose not to have kids, so what? If gay marriage were to be legalized tomorrow worldwide, our human population would NOT be at risk.
In fact I’d argue that a little bit of population reduction wouldn’t hurt in the long run
God bless gay men, they aren’t looking for women and the best part is they take another man with them
Win, Win
Hmmm…a comparison to smoking and a reference to global population.
Honestly, do you really believe I am about to spend much energy engaging you and your reply?
Anyway, I will consider your refusal or inability to address the actual point of my post for what it is.
*Btw, kindly refrain from referring to homosexuality in such romanticised and idealistic ways.
I am a heterosexual man who has slept with a fair share of women and can attest; in the minority of incidents was there a case of “loving another human”.
(Sometimes people just wanna f*ck.)
Such pandering and patronising b.s. at times like these.
I trust those that believe people like you have their best interest at heart are starting to see through the foolishness.
As soon as 99.99% of the arguments and justifications for the legal discrimination in Cayman don’t involve arbitrary “christian values” or the Bible, I am sure that the bible will stop being brought up
Religion is only mentioned because your side has been using it for generations, and it is now inconvenient and insufficient to win the debate in the modern world
https://www.caymancompass.com/2016/09/12/thousands-rally-for-family-values-in-george-town/
You wanna pretend that this isn’t an argument almost entirely pushed by the religious right you might want to convince your cohorts to stick to the script
Intellectual dishonesty at its zenith
Nope. Just intellectual.
Being against homosexuality is like being against women wearing 2 different textiles of clothing. It’s forbidden in the bible, no one adheres to it, and it doesn’t affect you in the slightest.
“Do not wear clothes of wool and linen woven together.”
Deuteronomy 22:9–11
We only read and acknowledge the parts of the bible that are convenient to us or that we can use to justify our irrational positions didn’t you get the memo?
Yeah. While we’re at it let’s outlaw tattoos…