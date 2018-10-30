Headless iguanas dumped in Barkers canal

(CNS): Dozens of mostly headless green iguanas were found dumped in a canal in Barkers this weekend, prompting concerns just as the nationwide cull of the invasive species begins. CNS was sent pictures of the dead iguanas by a reader but when we contacted the Department of Environment said they had already been alerted to the issue.

Fred Burton, the manager of the DoE’s DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit, which is coordinating the cull, said that now it is underway, there is no excuse for the animals to be dumped anywhere and that they must be taken to the designated area at the landfill.

“It is obviously illegal, and if anyone observes this sort of thing happening they should report it to the police immediately,” Burton said about the iguanas found Sunday.

“If this can be traced to a registered culler, they will probably lose their culler registration. Now, especially that the cull has formally begun and the landfill site for reception and counting carcasses is operational, there is absolutely no reason not to bring the entire carcass to the landfill site so it can be disposed of properly, and that is what we are expecting.”

The DoE is also keen to ensure that the iguanas will be killed humanely as well as properly disposed of at the correct place.

It is not clear why perhaps more than forty iguanas were dumped in the canal, but it could be that some cullers were attempting to get a head start — literally — by dumping the bodies of animals they had begun killing before the cull’s official start and storing the heads to take to the dump to claim the $5 bounty.

Some cullers have an agreement with the DoE’s cull manager to bring in just heads, if the meat and skin is being used in other commercial operations, but cullers are generally expected to take the full body to the dump.

The management company contracted to deal with the cull began accepting the culled iguanas Monday morning and had already collected 2,000 by 11am.

The goal is to eliminate at least one million green iguanas over the next twelve months in order to reverse the startling explosion in the population over the last few years.

The invasive iguana has flourished on Grand Cayman but now poses a serious threat to the local environment.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature