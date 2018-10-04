BT man guilty of aiding suspect gunman’s escape

(CNS): LeShawn Shaheim Forrester (24) was found guilty yesterday of aiding and abetting a suspect gunman to evade arrest by a Grand Court judge following a trial this summer. The Bodden Town man, who had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, did not convince the judge that he did not know that a passenger in his car had a gun or that his extremely dangerous reaction to encountering a police road block in June last year was due to panic because the passenger told him to go as he had drugs on him. Forrester had turned away from the road block, tearing off at high-speed on the wrong side of the road into on coming traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

As she delivered her guilty verdict, Justice Marlene Carter, who heard the case alone without a jury, said she did not believe Forrester’s account. She said she was satisfied that his driving, which was “dangerous in the extreme” and an “extraordinary response”, was because he knew about the firearm and had helped the man escape.

Police never recovered the gun in question, and so had charged him with aiding and abetting and the possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest. Police officers testified that the gun had been clearly visible in the hand of one of two men who had later jumped out of Forrester’s car when he drove into what was at the time the construction site at the Kimpton resort. Because it was a dead-end and dark, the suspected gunman fled into the bushes, escaping the armed police who had ordered him to stop.

Forrester, who remained in his car as his two passengers fled on foot, was arrested at the scene. He gave a no comment interview about his dangerous reaction to the road block and the chase as he headed back towards George Town on the wrong side of the ETH, turned on to the West Bay Road by Cost U Less and ended up at the Kimpton site.

He spent two months in custody and, until he appeared in court, told no one that he had sped off because the passenger had told him he had drugs. He claimed he did not know the passenger and had given him a lift because it was raining. Forrester said he realised during the chase that he had no reason to put himself at risk and had come to his senses when he pulled over. But these claims were all made for the first time when he took the witness stand in his own defence at trial.

The judge said that this had caused her to draw an adverse inference, which, together with the crown’s evidence and the implausibility of his explanation, had satisfied her that Forrester had done what he did to assist the suspect to escape.

Following the guilty verdict Forrester, who has no previous convictions, was bailed to return for sentencing in December after the court requested a social inquiry report.

Category: Courts, Crime