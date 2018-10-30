Governor Roper hopes to stay for full term

(CNS): Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper has said that he will be serving as Britain’s representative here for between six to nine months but hopes he will be staying much longer. Addressing the Legislative Assembly after he was sworn into office on Monday, he acknowledged that his arrival was unusual and noted the difficulties, frustrations and uncertainties created by the sudden removal of his predecessor, Anwar Choudhury, but said he was determined to build trust with the people of the Cayman Islands and “to serve you to the best of my abilities”. Roper said he was committed to contributing positively to the country, keen both to listen and understand the views and aspirations of the Caymanian people.

The new governor’s speech followed an address by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who outlined the current positive economic situation and growing public coffers as well as some of the social challenges in Cayman, particularly surrounding immigration and local sentiment that Caymanians are not being treated fairly in the workplace.

Addressing the LA, Roper said he would work to support the government’s work. He said he would be explaining more about the work of the governor’s office and using social media to interact with the wider community and break down any barriers.

As well as focusing on his special areas of responsibility, such as national security and good governance, the new governor said he would be engaging in the discussions about constitutional reform. He said he was keen to listen to the points of view of the people and that he would be engaging with the opposition as well as government.

He said he would be paying attention to the rights of the people, including equality for all Caymanians, and, hinting that he would be dealing with the issue of same-sex marriage equality, he said he recognised that there are sensitivities.

Turning to the issue of beneficial ownership, Roper said he was well aware of how this had been a challenge.

“I am very aware of the importance of financial services to the Cayman Islands’ economy and, in particular, that beneficial ownership has been a difficult area in the UK’s relationship with the Cayman Islands for some time, and I recognise the concerns by the passing in the UK of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act,” he said.

“Balancing the Cayman Islands’ right to compete and set its rates of taxation with the high standards needed to prevent harmful use of financial services will continue to pose challenges. Being on the front foot and proactively getting ahead of the curve on regulation and enforcement will, in the long run, ensure we can address risks with confidence.”

He also welcomed the premier’s move to re-engage with the exchange of notes between the Cayman Islands and Britain, which he had pulled out of following of the passing of the bill. But the decision caused controversy, with the UK’s National Crime Agency calling out the Cayman Islands in the British press for being uncooperative with some criminal investigations.

“I warmly welcome the constructive role played by the premier in the agreement to re-engage with the exchange of notes process on beneficial ownership information sharing between law enforcement agencies. That is a really positive signal that we can together solve contentious issues,” Roper added.

But he also said that he would fight in Cayman’s corner and do what he could to help “London understand your point of view”.

