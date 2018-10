(CNS Foodie): Tucked away in a quiet corner, just beyond the splendidly decorated foyer of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, is an unassuming set of wooden sliding doors, which remain locked until 6pm each day. Once opened, this portal transitions patrons from the bright, cheerful environment of the adjoining Silver Palm Lounge to a dimly lit dining area with a subtle Asian theme.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Business, Food and Drink