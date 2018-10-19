Golden Spoons Review: Taco Cantina

(CNS Foodie): After a day spent in East End enjoying a break and a change of pace, my partner and I decided a fitting way to end our little “adventure” was to try out the newest spot in the district, Taco Cantina. Turning into what may very well be the smallest parking lot in the world, we found ourselves walking into one of the most authentic, relaxed restaurants on island. As we stepped through the screened patio door, we were greeted by buzzing conversations and smiling faces. The dimly lit front patio was almost full this night with couples and families alike.

Category: Business, Food and Drink