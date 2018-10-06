Garbage collection delays negate DEH claims

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has apologised once again to residents in Grand Cayman for more delays in garbage collection, despite claims last week that the ministry and the department had made many changes to improve the service. But rubbish pick-up was missed in a long list of neighborhoods, from Central George Town to East End, because, officials said, staff were absent from work. “The management of the DEH is working to ensure that normal collections resume on Monday, 8 October,” the department stated in a release Friday.

This follows the revelations on Tuesday that three audits of the DEH had turned up a catalog of abuse and mismanagement, especially surrounding overtime claims and staffing issues. But the health ministry, which has responsibility for the dump and waste collection, claimed that it had already implemented many of the recommendations and things had improved significantly.

“For the past several months the DEH management team has focused on strict accountability and performance management to deal with the issues of poor attendance and unsatisfactory performance that helped to create the overtime overspend,” the ministry stated. “We believe the success of these efforts has shown in improvements to the regularity of the waste collection service across the Cayman Islands.”

However, the department admitted Friday that it missed collections because of absenteeism in a significant number of places, including the centre of George Town, Windsor Park, Banana Walk, most of Crewe Road, Prospect Point Road, Mangrove Avenue, Mahogany Way, Patrick Island, Prospect Drive, IMP to Morningside Drive, as well as areas from the intersection of Shamrock Road and Prospect Point Road to East End, including homes off the East-West Arterial and Hirst Road.

Offering another apology to residents in the affected areas, the DEH asked residents who continue to experience missed rubbish collection to call the office on 949-6696 or email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

Category: Local News