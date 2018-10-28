Ex-fugitive charged with attempted murder

(CNS): A 26-year-old West Bay man has been charged with attempted murder, threats to kill, and wounding following a violent assault last week on a woman he knows. Alejandro Cardenas-Powery went on the run last Sunday afternoon (21 October) after police and other emergency services were called to a home in West Bay, where a woman had been stabbed. She has since been treated for her injuries. After putting out a public appeal for his whereabouts, Cardenas-Powery was arrested on Wednesday and charged Friday. He is currently in police custody and expected to appear in court Monday

Category: Crime, Police