(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is warning the public about an online scam using Facebook Messenger and possibly other social media, where victims have received texts and phone calls through the messenger service that appear to have come from local politicians. The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit said the scammers were using the identities of West Bay MLA Bernie Bush, House Speaker McKeeva Bush and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to attract unwitting victims.

The messages tell victims that they have been selected to receive a $50,000 grant from the United Nation Democratic Fund (UNDF) and they need to send between $150 and $750 in processing fees to get it.

The scammers tell victims to send these fees via Western Union to various names and then to send their receipts via Facebook Messenger along with a copy of their IDs.

The police urged people not to fall for these cons, confirming that there are no such grants on offer and that this is just another online con using local names and misleading information to make them seem real.

“We have seen a significant increase in these types of online scams in the Cayman Islands, or targeting locals, in recent months,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Barrow. “As such, it is more important than ever for people to remain aware and take all necessary precautions when using social media.”

Officers warned people not accept any friend requests from strangers or click unknown links offering financial grants, namely from websites such as www.facebook.com/cashgrantonline.

The police also reminded people not to send personal information, or copies of identification documents such as passports to anyone online and to change Facebook privacy settings. They also urged people never to send money to strangers online.

If at any time you think that your online information has been compromised, or if you have received such a request, contact the FCU at RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky. The FCU can also be contacted via phone at 949-8797.

