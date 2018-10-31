Endangered blue iguana run over on Queens Highway

(CNS): An unidentified motorist ran over and killed a six-year-old male blue iguana in East End this week, just as it was likely on the lookout for a mate. Despite the recent installation of signs along the Queens Highway, the critically endangered iguanas are still at risk from careless drivers. The Department of Environment (DoE) is urging all motorists travelling through the eastern districts to look out for blue iguanas, especially at this time of year, when they are likely to be on the move and could be wandering into the road as they seek out a mate at the start of their breeding season.

Officials from the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit said on social media that they were “saddened” by the latest death of a blue. It was witnessed by a member of the team, who said that the vehicle had “accidentally run over and killed” the iguana on Monday in East End.

The relatively young male blue had been one of several animals released into the Salinas Reserve by the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme. Despite the work of staff and volunteers at the National Trust-managed project, which brought the unique blue iguana back from the brink of extinction, the species is still not out of the woods.

Aside from the threat to their habitat from development, feral pets and even a potential chicken farm on the edge of their reserve, the animals are threatened by the explosion of the green iguana population, which competes with the blue for both food and habitat.

The nationwide green cull, which began this week to significantly reduce an estimated 1.6 million greens, which are causing enormous damage to the environment, is a vital part of the protection of the native blue iguanas.

But despite the work that has gone into boosting the number of blues and creating protective habitats for them, the risk posed by traffic remains. The DoE recently placed several signs along the road to warn people to look out for the iguanas, but it appears drivers are still not paying close enough attention.

