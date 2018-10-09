Drug mule dies after swallowing cocaine

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says the unidentified 44-year-old man who was found dead at a residence in Prospect at around 10pm on Monday 1 October died after he had swallowed a large number of pellets containing drugs. The RCIPS said a post-mortem on the man, who had just returned to the Cayman Islands from Honduras before his body was discovered, determined that he had ingested cocaine in packets that had ruptured, leading to an overdose. The police said he had swallowed around CI$25,000 worth of the narcotic.

Following the findings of the post-mortem, further tests are pending before the official cause of death will be determined. The matter is now under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.

Category: Local News