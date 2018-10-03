Drivers urged to follow rules around schools
(CNS): The RCIPS is imploring drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, especially when it comes to driving in and around school zones and when close to school buses. Police in the traffic unit said that since the return to school, they have seen a tremendous increase in traffic, especially before and after school hours, and a corresponding increase in dangerous driving from some motorists. Urging drivers to watch out for school buses, police said that when a school bus makes a stop to pick up or drop off students, the law requires vehicles travelling behind the school bus as well as oncoming traffic to stop and allow them to cross.
“Only after the school bus has withdrawn its stop sign and started driving again may other drivers then continue on their way,” an RCIPS spokesperson said in a release raising concerns about the danger being posed to school children by rogue road users.
“Failure to provide ample clearance to a school bus is a ticketing offence under the traffic law with a fine of $150. Officers will be on the lookout for violators of this law, as this is serious public safety risk and poses a danger to children.”
Police reminded motorists that overtaking on the inside or the right side of a school bus is an offence under the law, after a number of drivers were seen doing this over the past few weeks. As this is considered to be careless driving, anyone convicted could face a year-long driving ban and a fine of up to $1,000.
Officers are also concerned about drivers in school zones speeding when they are in full effect before and after school. Motorists are being asked to take care and observe the 15 mile per hour limit, and police said the penalty for violating this law is $40 for every 1 mile over the limit you drive. If the speed exceeds $500 or double the speed limit, violators will be sent to court and face possible disqualification from driving and an appropriate fine for the offence.
Police urged drivers to consider the increase weight of traffic during the school terms and ensure that they leave home with sufficient time to get to their destination.
Anyone with questions about road traffic issues or to submit a tip or information on violators of these road rules can use the link to submit feedback here.
How bout following the rules all over island.
Does this mean that if a bus is moving (stop lights/sign off) and you overtake on the right as you would normally do with any other vehicle this is an offence? Really? What about a bus driving on a dual carriageway? Is overtaking on the right an offence. This makes absolutely no sense at all.
What about the bus that just stops on the East-West Arterial highway before the roundabout at Prospect Primary School? Is that a proper school bus stop?
Isn’t this common sense…………..
Ridiculous that the RCIPS continues to “urge” and “implore” people instead of just ensuring that traffic laws are being followed. One plate? No plates? Above the speed limit? On the wrong side of the road (cyclists)? Double yellow lines? Crossing solid lines? I still see no enforcement for any of this on a regular basis. Instead of telling people that they need to follow the law and ensuring that they do as they are advised, the police politely ask that people do it and then don’t make any effort to correct the wrong behaviour when it happens. I see it every day and I am fed up of it.
In other news the RCIP is urged to enforce the law 24/7
One of the big safety problems with most of the school buses is that they were built for the US market where you drive on the right hand side so the exits open out onto the road rather than the sidewalk.
But you stop on either side of the road for a school bus so that shouldn’t matter.
10:13 That’s assuming the drivers all stop. The kids still have to get out into the middle of the road and it only takes one a’hole ignoring the rules to create carnage.
Yes but that’s what you do. You stop. One a hole can run a red light and cause carnage too. Doesn’t mean it’s a safety problem.
1:07 I’m assuming you have a financial interest in the school buses? Regardless of which side of the road these things are configured for they’re wrecks that shouldn’t even be on the road.
Agreed. A great example of small minded copying of Americanism.
And we are not dealing with buses full of 5 year olds. At some point older children and teenagers have to learn how to cross a road sensibly.
The school bus law is dangerous and a ghastly Americanism. The children are safer waiting to cross. Many do not know about this bizarre law.