Drivers urged to follow rules around schools

(CNS): The RCIPS is imploring drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, especially when it comes to driving in and around school zones and when close to school buses. Police in the traffic unit said that since the return to school, they have seen a tremendous increase in traffic, especially before and after school hours, and a corresponding increase in dangerous driving from some motorists. Urging drivers to watch out for school buses, police said that when a school bus makes a stop to pick up or drop off students, the law requires vehicles travelling behind the school bus as well as oncoming traffic to stop and allow them to cross.

“Only after the school bus has withdrawn its stop sign and started driving again may other drivers then continue on their way,” an RCIPS spokesperson said in a release raising concerns about the danger being posed to school children by rogue road users.

“Failure to provide ample clearance to a school bus is a ticketing offence under the traffic law with a fine of $150. Officers will be on the lookout for violators of this law, as this is serious public safety risk and poses a danger to children.”

Police reminded motorists that overtaking on the inside or the right side of a school bus is an offence under the law, after a number of drivers were seen doing this over the past few weeks. As this is considered to be careless driving, anyone convicted could face a year-long driving ban and a fine of up to $1,000.

Officers are also concerned about drivers in school zones speeding when they are in full effect before and after school. Motorists are being asked to take care and observe the 15 mile per hour limit, and police said the penalty for violating this law is $40 for every 1 mile over the limit you drive. If the speed exceeds $500 or double the speed limit, violators will be sent to court and face possible disqualification from driving and an appropriate fine for the offence.

Police urged drivers to consider the increase weight of traffic during the school terms and ensure that they leave home with sufficient time to get to their destination.

Anyone with questions about road traffic issues or to submit a tip or information on violators of these road rules can use the link to submit feedback here.

