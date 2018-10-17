Driver charged 7 months on for fatal Brac crash

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from Cayman Brac has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and refusing to provide a specimen of blood in connection with a crash on Cayman Brac at around 11pm on 27 February, in which Sharon Gayle-Clarke (51), a Jamaican nurse resident on the Brac, was killed. The accused man was driving a Honda Integra when he was said to have smashed head-on into the RAV4 being driven by Gayle-Clarke near Tibbett’s Turn, Watering Place. The man has been bailed to appear in court on 29 November.

Category: Local News